Digitas UK hires first chief growth officer

Digitas UK has hired its first chief growth officer with the appointment of Sarah Hackett.



Hackett will take charge of the Publicis-owned integrated agency's growth strategy following several account wins – among them Crocs, Norwegian Cruise Lines and BT/EE. She will also oversee expanding Digitas' business with existing clients.



She joins Digitas from experience consultancy Zone, owned by Cognizant, where she was most recently a partner heading up its sales, marketing and partnerships department.



She started at Zone in 2016 following two years at digital agency Head London, where she was head of marketing and new business.

Hackett worked on clients such as Coca-Cola Enterprises, Tesco, Electrolux and Pearson, until Head London was acquired by Zone in 2017.



“I am thrilled to join a thriving, future-facing business with a proven track record of delivering growth and innovation for so many great brands,” Hackett said.



“This is an exciting opportunity to re-introduce our unique, integrated capabilities as brands look to bolster and secure their customer relationships for the future. Watch this space.”



Hackett’s appointment follows the announcement of Digitas UK’s new chief executive, Jennifer Berry, who is joining the agency in January, following the departure of Dani Bassil.



Matt Holt, chief strategy officer of Digitas UK, said of Hackett’s appointment: “In this next phase of our agency growth, Sarah will be key to helping Digitas elevate its position in the market and unlock new opportunities. We’re delighted to have her join us.”