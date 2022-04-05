Digital payments: Brand trust, UI top concerns for Gen Z

Source: Thunes' Gen Z The Future of Spending for which a survery was conducted in 13 developed and emerging countries, including US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Russia, Kenya, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Bangladesh.

Gen Zs are embracing new types of money management—62% of respondents stated they don't have a bank account—while mobile wallets are growing fast.

Consequently, a range of digital payment options are preferred at check out, even when cash is an option.

Gen Zs currently spend nearly a fifth of their income on shopping for clothes and electronic goods.

Brand and user experience top considerations when Gen Z considers payment options

Social media is being used widely In some countries—over 90% of Gen Zs say they

now use social media on multiple occasions throughout the day— and these platforms heavily informing consumer preference and brand choice for this demographic.