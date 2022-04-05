Marketing Data
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Digital payments: Brand trust, UI top concerns for Gen Z

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A new report from Thunes shows how the demographic's payment preferences are rapidly shifting.

Source: Thunes' Gen Z The Future of Spending for which a survery was conducted in 13 developed and emerging countries, including US, UK, Mexico, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria, Russia, Kenya, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Bangladesh.  

More from this source:

  • Gen Zs are embracing new types of money management—62% of respondents stated they don't have a bank account—while mobile wallets are growing fast.
  • Consequently, a range of digital payment options are preferred at check out, even when cash is an option. 
  • Gen Zs currently spend nearly a fifth of their income on shopping for clothes and electronic goods.
  • Brand and user experience top considerations when Gen Z considers payment options 
  • Social media is being used widely In some countries—over 90% of Gen Zs say they
    now use social media on multiple occasions throughout the day— and these platforms heavily informing consumer preference and brand choice for this demographic. 
Top of the Charts: Key data at a glance

 

