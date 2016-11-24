Triveni Rajagopal

Send feedback to Triveni Rajagopal.
Content experience: Everywhere and nowhere
Analysis
Nov 24, 2016
Triveni Rajagopal

Content experience: Everywhere and nowhere

By 2020, AI and UI advancements will set content free from linear imprisonment. Are you 2020-proof?

Three gym routines for a leaner, sharper, agile mobile strategy
Digital
Jun 8, 2016
Triveni Rajagopal

Three gym routines for a leaner, sharper, agile ...

Endurance training, high-intensity interval training and functional training: These are fitness routines that might (or might not) also be sources of inspiration for mobile marketing, writes Triveni Rajagopal.

Cinema and television had a child, and named it digital video
Marketing
Sep 30, 2015
Triveni Rajagopal

Cinema and television had a child, and named it ...

Mystified about how to employ digital video in marketing? Try thinking of it as the love child of old-school cinema and television, growing up in a new-school technology world.

POE is dead. Long live PPP!
Media
Aug 21, 2015
Triveni Rajagopal

POE is dead. Long live PPP!

The POE (paid, owned, earned) model no longer fits today's reality, according to Unilever digital marketer Triveni Rajagopal, who advocates a PPP (paid, paid, paid) approach.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia