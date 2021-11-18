Media News
Dentsu's iProspect wins Gucci owner Kering's global media account

Review kicked off in July, as reported by Campaign US, with incumbent Zenith understood to be defending the business.

Kering Group – which owns brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga – has appointed Dentsu-owned iProspect to handle its global media planning and buying account.

The review kicked off the summer, with the news being broken by Campaign US, when it reported that incumbent Zenith was on board to defend the business.

It is a big win for iProspect, whose remit will span media planning and buying across all of Kering Group's brands and markets, integrated across brand and performance.

iProspect will operate as Kering Group's media partner across those 42 markets where it has a media presence, and will take full charge of the business during the first quarter of 2022.

The review was led by R3 and is described as a "unique four-month agency review based on innovation principles and a fast-tracked process".

Kering commended iProspect's "data-driven strategic vision and capabilities, its drive for innovation and creativity, along with its constant agile mindset".

Kering owns luxury brands including Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux and Kering Eyewear.

According to COMvergence data, the group spent $139.5m (£103.5m) on media globally in 2020. But Campaign US sources reckoned that spending could be much higher, closer to €480 million ($566 million) globally.

Amanda Morrissey, iProspect's global brand president said: "Enhancing our strong partnership with Kering is an amazing win for iProspect, one which propels our existing relationship onto a global stage.

"As the end-to-end agency, with the full scope of brand and performance media, our passionate team looks forward to working with one of the most innovative, digital-first, and data-driven luxury brands in the world."

