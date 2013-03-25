kering

Gucci owner Kering Group kicks off global media review
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Gucci owner Kering Group kicks off global media review

The French luxury giant, which also owns brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, is currently with Zenith.

Luxury-brand holding company PPR rebrands as Kering
Mar 25, 2013
Staff Reporters

Luxury-brand holding company PPR rebrands as Kering

GLOBAL - PPR, steward of brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney, is being rebranded as Kering with a global campaign.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

4 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

7 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations