2 days ago
Gucci owner Kering Group kicks off global media review
The French luxury giant, which also owns brands including Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, is currently with Zenith.
Mar 25, 2013
Luxury-brand holding company PPR rebrands as Kering
GLOBAL - PPR, steward of brands including Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney, is being rebranded as Kering with a global campaign.
