Dentsu APAC hires Kering's Christina Lee as chief technology officer

Dentsu Asia Pacific appointed Christina Lee as chief technology officer, effective April 4.

Lee will be based in Hong Kong and report to Dominic Shine, global CTO, and be part of both global and APAC senior management teams.

Lee was most recently APAC chief information officer at France-based luxury group Kering. She served as South Asia Pacific chief information officer at L’Oréal prior to Kering and has over two decades of senior leadership experience including roles at Coach, Estee Lauder and PWC.

Shine said in a release that Lee was hired for her experience and track record in "driving significant transformational change through technology across organisations". He added that she is passionate about organisational design and understands the problems that will be faced during rapid growth.

Lee said she is keen for brands and businesses to use technology as a "champion of change" to optimise their business practice, and also wants to be a strategic partner to help enterprises use data and technology effectively. "Dentsu values technology and innovation at the heart of its culture, and I could not be more excited to be working together with this...team of technology professionals," she added.