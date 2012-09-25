Search
Dentsu APAC hires Kering's Christina Lee as chief technology officer
Based in Hong Kong, she will report to Dominic Shine, the network's global CTO.
Sep 25, 2012
Bloomberg Businessweek names new Asia managing director
ASIA PACIFIC – Just over a month after Christina Lee’s resignation as managing director for Asia, Bloomberg Businessweek has promoted Lucy Hemming, the company’s current regional director for Southeast Asia, to take over the regional post.
Aug 14, 2012
Christina Lee leaves Bloomberg Businessweek
ASIA-PACIFIC - Christina Lee resigned from her position as Asia managing director for Bloomberg Businessweek last Friday to join an as yet undisclosed B2B organisation.
