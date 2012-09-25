christina lee

Dentsu APAC hires Kering's Christina Lee as chief technology officer
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu APAC hires Kering's Christina Lee as chief technology officer

Based in Hong Kong, she will report to Dominic Shine, the network's global CTO.

Bloomberg Businessweek names new Asia managing director
Sep 25, 2012
Byravee Iyer

Bloomberg Businessweek names new Asia managing director

ASIA PACIFIC – Just over a month after Christina Lee’s resignation as managing director for Asia, Bloomberg Businessweek has promoted Lucy Hemming, the company’s current regional director for Southeast Asia, to take over the regional post.

Christina Lee leaves Bloomberg Businessweek
Aug 14, 2012
Emily Tan

Christina Lee leaves Bloomberg Businessweek

ASIA-PACIFIC - Christina Lee resigned from her position as Asia managing director for Bloomberg Businessweek last Friday to join an as yet undisclosed B2B organisation.

