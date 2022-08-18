Dentsu scores high with a third of the wins in June

Dentsu helped crown June the most active month in 2022 thus far after picking up more than a third of the accounts for the month.

Total billings for the month reached $4.2 billion, significantly less than the $5.8 billion won in March, which had previously been recorded as the most active month by number of wins. However, the total number of accounts won in June topped March by 35 to 891.

Dentsu, at holding company level, contributed to more than a third (38%) of the accounts won, picking up 340 new-business wins. It was the only agency among the big six to generate more than $1 billion in billings ($1.3 billion) in June, according to Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence.

Data from R3 showed that majority of the billings for Dentsu was made up of media reviews (92%), which totalled $1.2 billion, while creative reached just $102.4 million.

Among the shop’s wins included two of the largest media accounts for June. Dentsu’s Carat retained two giant consumer goods corporations: the company behind shampoo brands Pantene and Head and Shoulders, Procter & Gamble in Italy for $164.2 million; and manufacturer of skincare brands Nivea and Eucerin, Beiersdorf in Germany for $159.9million. Interestingly, the largest account for June was not won by a Dentsu agency. Chinese food brand Master Kong put its $200 million media business up for pitch. WPP’s Mindshare, who had held the account for almost a decade, successfully retained it after a competitive pitch with Dentsu’s Carat and Omnicom’s OMD. June billings by the 'big six' holding companies Among the other holding companies, Omnicom followed Dentsu with $764 million in billings, which was generated by 95 accounts, indicating they were of high value. The shop’s BBDO added insurance company The General to its books. The $150 million US creative account was previously held by indie agency Highdive. PHD snapped up the global media account for 2K Games worth $85 million in billings. WPP came in third with billings of $652 million from 115 wins. In addition to the Master Kong account, Mindshare’s sister agency Essence picked up the media review for insurance company Nationwide Mutual Insurance in the US for $110 million. Publicis Groupe, Havas, Interpublic saw billings of $571 million, $247 million and $186 million respectively. Some notable wins for the three included Publicis Groupe’s Zenith picking up a media account in Europe worth $30 million for automotive company Piaggio Group. Havas Media added car rental brand Europcar's $13.7 million media account in Germany and France to its roster. And Interpublic’s McCann Worldgroup snapped up a creative account for Prudential Financial in the US for $29 million. June year-on-year global new-business billings

Overall, June 2022 was slightly more active than the same period last year.

This year saw $4.2 billion in billings – $401 million more than last June’s $3.8 billion. Similarly for the number of accounts, this year’s 891 saw 14 more accounts than last year’s 877.

Media reviews contributed to two-thirds (67%) of the total billings for June this year, reaching $2.8 million from 388 accounts; while creative brought in $1.4 million in billings from 503 accounts.

As for June 2021, creative and media billings were almost identical, with creative taking the lead. Its $1.9 billion in billings came from 566 accounts, meanwhile media’s 311 generated $1.8 million.