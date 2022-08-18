Advertising Data
Jamie Rossouw
1 day ago

Dentsu scores high with a third of the wins in June

Global new-biz round-up: However, the largest account was picked up by WPP’s Mindshare.

Dentsu retained the Beiersdorf media account
Dentsu retained the Beiersdorf media account

Dentsu helped crown June the most active month in 2022 thus far after picking up more than a third of the accounts for the month.

Total billings for the month reached $4.2 billion, significantly less than the $5.8 billion won in March, which had previously been recorded as the most active month by number of wins. However, the total number of accounts won in June topped March by 35 to 891.

Dentsu, at holding company level, contributed to more than a third (38%) of the accounts won, picking up 340 new-business wins. It was the only agency among the big six to generate more than $1 billion in billings ($1.3 billion) in June, according to Campaign’s Advertising Intelligence.

Data from R3 showed that majority of the billings for Dentsu was made up of media reviews (92%), which totalled $1.2 billion, while creative reached just $102.4 million.
 
Among the shop’s wins included two of the largest media accounts for June. Dentsu’s Carat retained two giant consumer goods corporations: the company behind shampoo brands Pantene and Head and Shoulders, Procter & Gamble in Italy for $164.2 million; and manufacturer of skincare brands Nivea and Eucerin, Beiersdorf in Germany for $159.9million.

Interestingly, the largest account for June was not won by a Dentsu agency.

Chinese food brand Master Kong put its $200 million media business up for pitch. WPP’s Mindshare, who had held the account for almost a decade, successfully retained it after a competitive pitch with Dentsu’s Carat and Omnicom’s OMD.

June billings by the 'big six' holding companies

Among the other holding companies, Omnicom followed Dentsu with $764 million in billings, which was generated by 95 accounts, indicating they were of high value.

The shop’s BBDO added insurance company The General to its books. The $150 million US creative account was previously held by indie agency Highdive.

PHD snapped up the global media account for 2K Games worth $85 million in billings.

WPP came in third with billings of $652 million from 115 wins. In addition to the Master Kong account, Mindshare’s sister agency Essence picked up the media review for insurance company Nationwide Mutual Insurance in the US for $110 million.

Publicis Groupe, Havas, Interpublic saw billings of $571 million, $247 million and $186 million respectively.

Some notable wins for the three included Publicis Groupe’s Zenith picking up a media account in Europe worth $30 million for automotive company Piaggio Group.

Havas Media added car rental brand Europcar's $13.7 million media account in Germany and France to its roster.

And Interpublic’s McCann Worldgroup snapped up a creative account for Prudential Financial in the US for $29 million.

June year-on-year global new-business billings

Overall, June 2022 was slightly more active than the same period last year.

This year saw $4.2 billion in billings – $401 million more than last June’s $3.8 billion. Similarly for the number of accounts, this year’s 891 saw 14 more accounts than last year’s 877.

Media reviews contributed to two-thirds (67%) of the total billings for June this year, reaching $2.8 million from 388 accounts; while creative brought in $1.4 million in billings from 503 accounts.

As for June 2021, creative and media billings were almost identical, with creative taking the lead. Its $1.9 billion in billings came from 566 accounts, meanwhile media’s 311 generated $1.8 million.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

2 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

3 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

4 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

5 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

6 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

7 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

8 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

9 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Related Articles

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
2 days ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Facebook owner Meta hires Spark Foundry as global media agency
Media
Nov 3, 2021
Arvind Hickman

Facebook owner Meta hires Spark Foundry as global ...

Pressure on WPP, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom escalates over climate change
News
May 15, 2022
James Halliwell

Pressure on WPP, IPG, Dentsu, Publicis and Omnicom ...

Dentsu China appoints new CGOs for Media and Merkle
News
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Dentsu China appoints new CGOs for Media and Merkle

Just Published

HDFC Bank unveils 'Vigil Aunty', a superhero to take on bank fraud
Advertising
1 hour ago
Campaign India Team

HDFC Bank unveils 'Vigil Aunty', a superhero to ...

Watch the campaign conceptualised by Kinnect

How did our editors team up to launch ‘Campaign for creativity’ globally?
Advertising
3 hours ago
Campaign Staff

How did our editors team up to launch ‘Campaign for ...

CAMPAIGN PODCAST: This week, editors from the UK, US and Asia sit down together to talk about “Campaign for creativity” – a new campaign from all of the editions of Campaign around the world.

Tech Bites: Week of August 15, 2022
Digital
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of August 15, 2022

News from Coca-Cola, Nielsen, Hivestack and more.

Serena Williams: Inspiring brand lessons from the GOAT
Marketing
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Serena Williams: Inspiring brand lessons from the GOAT

Williams is as much a master on court as she is off-court when signing major brand deals and honing her personal brand. Brand experts pick out lessons to pick up from the tennis legend.