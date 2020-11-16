Media News
Staff Reporters
16 hours ago

Dentsu replaces China CEO for media business

Client-centric former COO Terrence Yung will succeed Tony Chen who is stepping down to spend more time with family.

L to R: Terrence Yung, Tony Chen
L to R: Terrence Yung, Tony Chen

Dentsu has promoted Terrence Yung, the COO of its media line of service in China, to replace CEO Tony Chen who had only been named to the position earlier this year.  In a release, Dentsu said Chen, the former CEO of iProspect China, was stepping down to spend more time with family. It recognised Chen's contribution in simplifying its media offering and winning key accounts this year.

Yung will now oversee Dentsu's media offering in China, reporting jointly to Dentsu China CEO Michelle Lau and Dentsu's global media and client CEO Peter Huijboom.

Dentsu's statement stressed client centricity will be high on Yung's agenda, noting his earlier senior client partnership experience and role as the client president leading the integrated team for Coca-Cola.  In his position as COO, Dentsu said Yung has carried out operational and transformation duties with a strong client focus in mind.

Prior to Dentsu, Yung was the vice president of ZenithOptimedia China where he managed key blue-chip clients like L'Oreal and LVMH. He joined Aegis Media in 2014 as the CEO of Vizeum China and continued in that role after Dentsu's acquisition until 2017 when he took up China client president role for Dentsu Aegis Network before moving on to be COO of media. 

On his appointment Yung underlined his desire to better cater to marketers, saying: "Our new integrated services model that puts our clients at the center of everything we do allows us to meet the changing needs of CMOs better and faster. Our recent new business results profoundly demonstrate how this simplified approach resonates in the market. I look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to evolve and grow to meet the future demands of our clients".

Yung was referencing a recent streak of strong media wins for Dentsu in China including Nestle and McDonald's media buying. The China market has unperformed significantly for Dentsu in recent years, weighing on last year's full annual results and still hurting its global peformance in its most recent quarterly earnings

Yung will likely also face the challenge of further integrating Dentsu's media agency brands in China.  Since dropping the 'Dentsu Aegis Network' name six weeks ago, Dentsu has avoided public references to Carat, Dentsu X and Vizeum by name and has noted a major consolidation of agency brands is on the way. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

3 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

4 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

8 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

9 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%

10 Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%

Related Articles

DAN promotes Tony Chen to lead media business in China
Media
Jan 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

DAN promotes Tony Chen to lead media business in China

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'
Advertising
Sep 28, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen shuffles global chief creative and strategy roles
Advertising
Nov 12, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu Mcgarrybowen shuffles global chief creative ...

Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down nearly 25%
Advertising
Nov 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Dentsu reports 14.2% revenue decline, profits down ...

Just Published

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company
Digital
45 minutes ago
Jessica Goodfellow

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give ...

In an interview with Campaign, the global CEOs of Geometry and VMLY&R explain the thinking behind the new venture, which forms part of Mark Read's broader plan to make commerce a "powerhouse capability" within WPP.

OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC
Digital
56 minutes ago
Rahul Sachitanand

OMG sends sports unit Fuse onto the pitch in APAC

Fuse's former strategy director, Jonathan Drakes, will helm the sports and entertainment practice in the region, with Tuborg signed up as first client.

8 best practices for successful email marketing
Digital
56 minutes ago
Victoria Perera

8 best practices for successful email marketing

Permission to email your customer is a valuable privilege, as email remains one of the most powerful forms of communication. A senior digital consultant with Archetype provides eight guidelines to make sure you use that position effectively—and don't abuse it.

Car battery marketing returns from the dead in Thailand
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Car battery marketing returns from the dead in ...

You'll surely get a charge out of CJ Worx's dark humor masterpiece for Boliden car batteries.