DAN promotes Tony Chen to lead media business in China
Former China iProspect CEO now takes charge of all media brands in China as DAN pushes for market growth.
DAN seeks more acquisitions to grow performance business
Dentsu Aegis Network hires former Google executive to push performance marketing in North Asia.
Tony Chen resurfaces at Google China
BEIJING - Former GroupM executive Tony Chen has been appointed as vice president of sales for Google China in a widely expected move.
Tony Chen resigns from GroupM
SHANGHAI - Less than four months after his promotion at GroupM China/Taiwan, Tony Chen (陈建豪) (pictured), has resigned from his position as chief digital officer to spend time with his new family and to pursue a new direction in his career.
GroupM Trading China announces top-level leadership promotions
SHANGHAI - GroupM Trading China has promoted its current president Jin Wanjun to the newly-created chairman role. He will oversee the big picture of strategic development and mentoring the new leadership team of GroupM Trading.
GroupM promotes James Wu, while Lawrence Wan resigns
BEIJING - GroupM China has promoted James Wu to become managing director of digital operations and innovation of GroupM Interaction, with immediate effect. The group has also confirmed that Lawrence Wan, managing director of e-Business Solutions of GroupM, resigned last week.
