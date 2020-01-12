tony chen

DAN promotes Tony Chen to lead media business in China
Jan 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

DAN promotes Tony Chen to lead media business in China

Former China iProspect CEO now takes charge of all media brands in China as DAN pushes for market growth.

DAN seeks more acquisitions to grow performance business
Jun 3, 2016
Byravee Iyer

DAN seeks more acquisitions to grow performance business

Dentsu Aegis Network hires former Google executive to push performance marketing in North Asia.

Tony Chen resurfaces at Google China
Dec 2, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tony Chen resurfaces at Google China

BEIJING - Former GroupM executive Tony Chen has been appointed as vice president of sales for Google China in a widely expected move.

Tony Chen resigns from GroupM
Sep 1, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Tony Chen resigns from GroupM

SHANGHAI - Less than four months after his promotion at GroupM China/Taiwan, Tony Chen (陈建豪) (pictured), has resigned from his position as chief digital officer to spend time with his new family and to pursue a new direction in his career.

GroupM Trading China announces top-level leadership promotions
Oct 26, 2011
Benjamin Li

GroupM Trading China announces top-level leadership promotions

SHANGHAI - GroupM Trading China has promoted its current president Jin Wanjun to the newly-created chairman role. He will oversee the big picture of strategic development and mentoring the new leadership team of GroupM Trading.

GroupM promotes James Wu, while Lawrence Wan resigns
Sep 6, 2011
Benjamin Li

GroupM promotes James Wu, while Lawrence Wan resigns

BEIJING - GroupM China has promoted James Wu to become managing director of digital operations and innovation of GroupM Interaction, with immediate effect. The group has also confirmed that Lawrence Wan, managing director of e-Business Solutions of GroupM, resigned last week.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia