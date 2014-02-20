terrence yung

Dentsu replaces China CEO for media business
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Client-centric former COO Terrence Yung will succeed Tony Chen who is stepping down to spend more time with family.

Aegis Media names new Vizeum China CEO: Terrence Yung
Feb 20, 2014
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Terrence Yung, recently the vice president of ZenithOptimedia China, joins Vizeum China as CEO. He came on board for the newly created role on 17 February.

ZenithOptimedia China veteran and LVMH leader Terrence Yung to depart
Dec 4, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Terrence Yung, who as vice-president of ZenithOptimedia China leads the LVMH account and is responsible for the agency’s internal operations, has resigned and will be leaving in February.

