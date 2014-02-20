Search
Dentsu replaces China CEO for media business
Client-centric former COO Terrence Yung will succeed Tony Chen who is stepping down to spend more time with family.
Feb 20, 2014
Aegis Media names new Vizeum China CEO: Terrence Yung
SHANGHAI - Terrence Yung, recently the vice president of ZenithOptimedia China, joins Vizeum China as CEO. He came on board for the newly created role on 17 February.
Dec 4, 2013
ZenithOptimedia China veteran and LVMH leader Terrence Yung to depart
SHANGHAI - Terrence Yung, who as vice-president of ZenithOptimedia China leads the LVMH account and is responsible for the agency’s internal operations, has resigned and will be leaving in February.
