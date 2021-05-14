Advertising Media News
Matthew Miller
18 hours ago

Dentsu organic revenue declines 2.4% in 'encouraging' start to the year

Organic revenue fell 0.9% in Japan and 3.5% internationally in the first quarter, but overall underlying profit grew 20.8% as margins improved.

Dentsu organic revenue declines 2.4% in 'encouraging' start to the year

Dentsu Group has reported what it calls a "very encouraging start to the year", with organic revenue declining 2.4% in the first quarter on a year-on-year basis (-0.9% for Dentsu Japan Network and -3.5% for Dentsu International).  

The company reported a 1.8% decline in total revenue less cost of sales (LCOS) on a constant-currency basis (0.0% for Japan and -3.1% for Dentsu International). Topline revenue was 248.9 billion yen ($2.28 billion).

The Americas performed worst in organic growth, followed by APAC (excluding Japan), EMEA, and then Japan.


Internationally, none of Dentsu's service lines managed organic growth, with creative the worst performer. Both the media and CXM lines managed revenue increases on an LCOS basis.


Underlying operating profit increased 20.8% YOY to 44.9 billion yen ($411 million), as underlying operating margins improved by 20.2%. This breaks down to a 12.1% increase to 33.9 billion yen ($310 million) for Dentsu's Japan operations, where operating margin was 32.8%, and a 41.8% increase to 12.2 billion yen ($112 million) for Dentsu International, where margin was 10.3%.


"Our first quarter results showed a continued progressive improvement in our organic performance despite the pre-COVID-19 comparators facing the Group for most of the quarter," Toshihiro Yamamoto, president and CEO of Dentsu Group, said in a release. "Consumer and client confidence is returning, and this is reflected in the positive momentum in our revenue growth. Profit has been particularly strong, demonstrating our relentless focus on costs and commitment to growing our margins."

He added that strong progress has been made against the objectives in Dentsu's comprehensive review to accelerate its transformation. "We are tracking ahead of many of our internal targets and demonstrating that we are prepared to take unprecedented action to transform our service to clients and give returns to shareholders," he said. "This includes radical rationalisation of brands and divestment of assets."

The company said it remains on track for its mid-term targets (through 2024).

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

1 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

2 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

3 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

4 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

5 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

7 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

8 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

9 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

10 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

Related Articles

Twitter posts better-than-expected ad revenue
Digital
Apr 30, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter posts better-than-expected ad revenue

Alibaba revenue rises 37% amid antitrust cloud
Digital
Feb 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Alibaba revenue rises 37% amid antitrust cloud

Retail engine drives Alibaba to 51% revenue rise
Advertising
May 16, 2019
Staff Reporters

Retail engine drives Alibaba to 51% revenue rise

Amazon triples net income, nears $100 billion in quarterly revenue
Advertising
Oct 30, 2020
Matthew Miller

Amazon triples net income, nears $100 billion in ...

Just Published

Singed by antitrust fine, Alibaba posts first quarterly loss as a public company
Digital
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Singed by antitrust fine, Alibaba posts first ...

The tech giant posted an operating loss of RMB 7.6 billion ($1.1 billion) due to a RMB 18.2 billion ($2.78 billion) fine levied by China’s market regulator.

Thai mom-and-pop shops get a free geo-targeted boost
Advertising
23 hours ago
Ad Nut

Thai mom-and-pop shops get a free geo-targeted boost

With help from Dutchmill Group and Wunderman Thompson, more than 200 micro retailers are starring in their very own ads and enjoying higher revenue. This delightful initiative has made Ad Nut's week.

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for marketers to tap the gaming market
Digital
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Tips for marketers to tap ...

As marketers look for more effective ways to target consumers, gaming is rapidly emerging as a great way to catch their attention. Here's how marketers can tap this opportunity.

Legendary Hong Kong theatre becomes a cultural icon again
Advertising
23 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Legendary Hong Kong theatre becomes a cultural icon ...

INSPIRATION STATION: An exhibit by a real estate developer celebrates the 1950s grandeur of a 1400-seat movie house now slated for redevelopment as a cultural landmark.