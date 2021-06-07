Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Dentsu names APAC chief equity officer

Rashmi Vikram joins from Microsoft to lead DEI strategy.

Rashmi Vikram
Rashmi Vikram

Dentsu International appointed Rashmi Vikram, formerly group diversity and inclusivity practice lead at Microsoft, as chief equity officer in APAC.

At Microsoft, she was responsible for "making inclusion a habit", with the aim of creating inclusive products and services for Microsoft’s customers. 

Vikram will report to Ashish Bhasin, CEO of Dentsu International Asia Pacific, and Kinch Ong, regional human resource director for Asia Pacific. The appointment is effective immediately.

With Vikram's hire, Dentsu has now appointed chief equity officers in each of its three regions; her counterparts are Christina Pyle in the Americas and Pauline Miller in EMEA. 

“Dentsu’s strength lies in making a difference," Bhasin said in a release. "To do that, we seek out diverse perspectives, celebrate difference and empower everyone to bring their most authentic self to work." 

Ong said Vikram has a solid track-record in the DEI space and will ensure that DEI is woven into the fabric of the organisation.

“I am passionate about the work I do and am excited to be working with the global, regional and country teams at dentsu to champion, reinforce and build an inclusive culture,” Vikram said.

Prior to Microsoft, Vikram was country head for India at Community Business, an NGO that champions inclusive business practices. Her other roles have included diversity and inclusion specialist at Thomson Reuters.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

3 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

5 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

8 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

9 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

10 Move and win roundup: Week of May 31, 2021

Related Articles

PHD's Anna Chan to return to Dentsu as media CEO in HK
Marketing
Apr 28, 2021
Staff Reporters

PHD's Anna Chan to return to Dentsu as media CEO in HK

Dentsu International appoints global Carat and Dentsu X presidents
Advertising
May 28, 2021
Maisie McCabe

Dentsu International appoints global Carat and ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katheryn Lui, Dentsu International
Advertising
Feb 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Katheryn Lui, ...

40 Under 40 2020: Phil Adrien, Dentsu International
Advertising
Nov 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Phil Adrien, Dentsu International

Just Published

Get ready for talent wars as agencies grow again
Advertising
4 hours ago
Lucinda Peniston-Baines

Get ready for talent wars as agencies grow again

The battle for brains will be a big issue as agency life starts to return to normal. Marketers need to secure the best people before the over-servicing stops.

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea
Advertising
4 hours ago
Diana Bradley

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young ...

The brand reacted swiftly after Julien Jantos’ mom tweeted his idea for a Wendy’s commercial called The Burger.

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners
Marketing
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

The 5th annual awards were presented Tuesday in a live online ceremony.

Highlights from Campaign Leading Change
Marketing
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Highlights from Campaign Leading Change

Memorable statements and other notable takeaways from day one of Campaign Leading Change.