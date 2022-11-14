Advertising Media News
Robert Sawatzky
Nov 14, 2022

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

A 'globally diverse' integrated leadership team will now run the company as part of Dentsu's stated desire to bring Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network closer together.

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Dentsu Group has announced a new management structure made up of a more "globally diverse" team to bring its international and Japanese business units closer together. 

With effect from January 1st, 2023, Dentsu will adopt a new "simplified structure" to "allow the business to foster agile decision-making, strategic focus and clarity across the group." The move to integrate global management will help Dentsu deliver more growth for clients and will enhance long-term corporate value, the company says.  It also follows a previously-announced intention to bring Dentsu International and Dentsu Japan Network into a one globally-minded company.

Led by Dentsu president and CEO, Hiroshi Igarashi, the new management structure will be comprised of a 36-person Group Management Team, within which a smaller 21-member Group Executive Management team will form the executive decision-making body. This decision-making group will run all four business regions (Japan, Americas, EMEA and APAC) to align them globally.

The new executive includes a more diverse blend of Japanese and international business leaders, including Nick Priday, who will be Dentsu's first non-Japanese CFO. To align more closely with clients, Dentsu has appointed a chief global client officer (Jacki Kelley) and chief integrated solutions officer (Masaya Nakamura). It has also named a chief governance officer (Arinobu Soga), chief culture officer (Jean Lin), and two chief sustainability officers (Anna Lungley and Yuko Kitakaze) in order to strengthen dentsu’s environmental, social and governance efforts globally.

Dentsu also announced it has hired a new and internationally experienced chief human resources officer, Miho Tanimoto, from Google Japan. 

GROUP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

ADDITIONAL GROUP MANAGEMENT 

“Under this team, we will realize the potential our 65,000-strong, worldwide employee-base, bringing together their unique strengths within the countries and regions in which dentsu operates," Igarashi, said. "This will allow us to achieve global business growth and improve profitability through synergies and increased efficiency. Through this renewal of our management structure, we will not only achieve the goals of our medium-term management plan, which concludes in FY2024, but also increase the certainty of long-term, sustainable growth beyond that date."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Manulife consolidates global creative and media with Dentsu
Advertising
Nov 18, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Manulife consolidates global creative and media ...

Creative veteran at Dentsu Japan departs for school principal role
Advertising
Mar 31, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

Creative veteran at Dentsu Japan departs for school ...

Dentsu reports improved earnings, led by its domestic business in Japan
Advertising
Nov 12, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Dentsu reports improved earnings, led by its ...

Dentsu International names Patricio De Matteis as the new ANZ CEO
Advertising
Nov 3, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Dentsu International names Patricio De Matteis as ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.