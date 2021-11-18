Advertising News
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

Manulife consolidates global creative and media with Dentsu

This is the first time the insurer has chosen a single agency network to tell its brand story globally

Manulife consolidates global creative and media with Dentsu

Manulife has opted to make Dentsu its single global brand partner for creative and media, marking the first time in its history that it has done so.  The Canadian-based multinational insurer says the decision was made as part of its digital transformation strategy to become the most digital and customer-centric global company in its industry. 

“We’ve made significant strides in our transformation journey by bringing together our global brand, launching our sustainability strategy and building on the next evolution of our brand promise, ‘Decisions Made Easier. Lives Made Better’”, said Karen Leggett, Manulife's global chief marketing officer. "Selecting Dentsu as our global partner helps us build on this exciting story in all the segments and markets where we operate. They are an organization that not only shares our global footprint, but also our passion for customer obsession and values.”

Another reason behind the decision was the shared global footprint of the two firms, both with a strong presence in Asia. Earlier this year, Manulife signalled that it woud be placing greater emphasis on Asia and its global wealth and asset management businesses. Manulife's main operations are in Canada and Asia.

"Selecting Dentsu as our partner on this journey will continue to integrate our global brand strategy while tailoring our approach to the unique markets in which we operate,” Leggett added.

In in an interview with Campaign Asia in August, Manulife Asia CMO Julie Nestor outlined her intention to consolidate their creative agency roster in a bid to raise the bar of their marketing communications. At the time she cited Dentsu as one of several agencies they were working with in the 10 markets they operated in. 

(Left) Julie Nestor, CMO, Manulife Asia; (Right) Simone Tam, Dentsu Hong Kong CEO

Of today's announcement, Nestor said: “Driven by an unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, we have selected Dentsu as our integrated creative and media partner to tell one consistent global brand story across our diverse markets in Asia.” Nestor added that "this agreement solidifies our long-standing relationship with dentsu, where we have already launched successful campaigns, including a latest on retirement with local celebrities in Hong Kong.”

In a release the companies also referenced shared values around people-centricity and sustainabiity. 

"It’s very rewarding to see our 7+ year relationship with Manulife out of Hong Kong grow into a global partnership," said Simone Tam, Dentsu Hong Kong CEO and Creative CEO. "We share a spirit of collaboration and innovation with Manulife, and the foundational belief that people should be at the centre of everything we do. We are excited to partner across 10 Asia markets as one integrated dentsu team, to find new opportunities to build the Manulife brand and create stronger, life-long relationships with their customers."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

2 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

4 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

5 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

6 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

7 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

8 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

10 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Related Articles

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for middling creative
Advertising
Aug 25, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for ...

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive better creative output
Marketing
Aug 4, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Manulife CMO eyes agency consolidation to drive ...

Look beneath the breast, Manulife says
Advertising
Jul 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Look beneath the breast, Manulife says

These angels sell retirement plans for Manulife
Advertising
Aug 16, 2021
Ad Nut

These angels sell retirement plans for Manulife

Just Published

Income awards media account to OMD
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Income awards media account to OMD

Integrated planning and buying remit is understood to be worth S$5 million.

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine

The ecommerce customer-experience specialist runs a team of 70 that specialises in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise
Advertising
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China ...

The brand faced an uproar from consumers and top KOLs over what appeared to be a broken pricing promise. Its response, perceived by most as reasonable, has defused the situation.

So you want to market your brand through esports?
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

So you want to market your brand through esports?

GAME CHANGERS: Here's what motivates most brands and what the successful ones do.