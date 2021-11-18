Manulife consolidates global creative and media with Dentsu

Manulife has opted to make Dentsu its single global brand partner for creative and media, marking the first time in its history that it has done so. The Canadian-based multinational insurer says the decision was made as part of its digital transformation strategy to become the most digital and customer-centric global company in its industry.

“We’ve made significant strides in our transformation journey by bringing together our global brand, launching our sustainability strategy and building on the next evolution of our brand promise, ‘Decisions Made Easier. Lives Made Better’”, said Karen Leggett, Manulife's global chief marketing officer. "Selecting Dentsu as our global partner helps us build on this exciting story in all the segments and markets where we operate. They are an organization that not only shares our global footprint, but also our passion for customer obsession and values.”

Another reason behind the decision was the shared global footprint of the two firms, both with a strong presence in Asia. Earlier this year, Manulife signalled that it woud be placing greater emphasis on Asia and its global wealth and asset management businesses. Manulife's main operations are in Canada and Asia.

"Selecting Dentsu as our partner on this journey will continue to integrate our global brand strategy while tailoring our approach to the unique markets in which we operate,” Leggett added.

In in an interview with Campaign Asia in August, Manulife Asia CMO Julie Nestor outlined her intention to consolidate their creative agency roster in a bid to raise the bar of their marketing communications. At the time she cited Dentsu as one of several agencies they were working with in the 10 markets they operated in.

(Left) Julie Nestor, CMO, Manulife Asia; (Right) Simone Tam, Dentsu Hong Kong CEO

Of today's announcement, Nestor said: “Driven by an unwavering commitment to customer-centricity, we have selected Dentsu as our integrated creative and media partner to tell one consistent global brand story across our diverse markets in Asia.” Nestor added that "this agreement solidifies our long-standing relationship with dentsu, where we have already launched successful campaigns, including a latest on retirement with local celebrities in Hong Kong.”

In a release the companies also referenced shared values around people-centricity and sustainabiity.

"It’s very rewarding to see our 7+ year relationship with Manulife out of Hong Kong grow into a global partnership," said Simone Tam, Dentsu Hong Kong CEO and Creative CEO. "We share a spirit of collaboration and innovation with Manulife, and the foundational belief that people should be at the centre of everything we do. We are excited to partner across 10 Asia markets as one integrated dentsu team, to find new opportunities to build the Manulife brand and create stronger, life-long relationships with their customers."