Dentsu announces key leadership promotions in APAC

Dentsu APAC has promoted Sharan Jaswal to general counsel, Luke Speers to chief people officer and Paul Koppelman to chief financial officer in the region.

Jaswal brings nearly 20 years’ of in-house experience with previous roles at ESPN Star Sports and Yahoo. She joined Dentsu in 2015 as senior regional counsel and was promoted to deputy general counsel, APAC in 2018. She’s a DEI advocate, founding [email protected] in Singapore in 2018 and currently co-leads the women empowerment initiative as part of the network’s DEI strategy in the region.

People head Speers joined Dentsu Australia in March 2016 as head of talent, and was promoted to HR director in August the same year, before being promoted again to chief people officer in April 2019. This year, he added Southeast Asia to his remit before taking on this regional role.

Finance chief Koppelman worked in Europe and APAC over his 20-year career and held leadership positions in companies across banking, technology and media & entertainment. He has been elevated to a regional role from his previous appointment as Dentsu’s CFO for Australia and New Zealand.

Nick Tomlinson, former general counsel APAC has been promoted to chief ethics and compliance officer and Simon Jones, previous CFO, has been appointed global director, risk & audit starting in July 2022. Kinch Ong, regional HR director, APAC, will be leaving the business for personal reasons.