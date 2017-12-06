Search
What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day
Campaign asked industry professionals to weigh-in on the best ways for brands to mark International Women's Day.
Dec 6, 2017
DAN announces raft of global promotions
Changes include a promotion for Dick van Motman, a new APAC head for Dentsu X and a new China CEO.
Dec 22, 2016
RF Thunder announces China promotions
Jefferson Hou and Cathy Gu are promoted to general manager roles.
Dec 19, 2016
Carat promotes two in Taiwan
YC Chu becomes vice chairman, while Joanne Liu is now managing director.
Nov 11, 2016
Southeast Asia cashing in on Singles Day, and vice versa
The Chinese shopping sales phenomenon has firmly entrenched itself in Southeast Asia, and will only become more popular.
May 29, 2013
UBS' Tim Cobb promoted to global role
HONG KONG - Chief communications officer for UBS Asia-Pacific Tim Cobb has been promoted to the global post of head of group external communications and will be relocated to Zurich.
