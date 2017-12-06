promotions

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

What brands should and should not do on International Women’s Day

Campaign asked industry professionals to weigh-in on the best ways for brands to mark International Women's Day.

DAN announces raft of global promotions
Dec 6, 2017
Faaez Samadi

DAN announces raft of global promotions

Changes include a promotion for Dick van Motman, a new APAC head for Dentsu X and a new China CEO.

RF Thunder announces China promotions
Dec 22, 2016
Faaez Samadi

RF Thunder announces China promotions

Jefferson Hou and Cathy Gu are promoted to general manager roles.

Carat promotes two in Taiwan
Dec 19, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Carat promotes two in Taiwan

YC Chu becomes vice chairman, while Joanne Liu is now managing director.

Southeast Asia cashing in on Singles Day, and vice versa
Nov 11, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Southeast Asia cashing in on Singles Day, and vice versa

The Chinese shopping sales phenomenon has firmly entrenched itself in Southeast Asia, and will only become more popular.

UBS' Tim Cobb promoted to global role
May 29, 2013
Emily Tan

UBS' Tim Cobb promoted to global role

HONG KONG - Chief communications officer for UBS Asia-Pacific Tim Cobb has been promoted to the global post of head of group external communications and will be relocated to Zurich.

