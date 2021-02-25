PR Data News
Jessica Goodfellow
21 hours ago

Consumers in APAC concerned about worsening inequalities and don't want brands to sell dreams: Report

Asia-Pacific consumers chart higher than the global average when it comes to financial and racism concerns caused by the pandemic, and brands should respond accordingly, study finds.

An Indian woman wearing a protective mask in a deserted commercial hub in New Delhi, India (Getty).
An Indian woman wearing a protective mask in a deserted commercial hub in New Delhi, India (Getty).

Consumers across Asia-Pacific are concerned about financial security, worsening inequalities and heightened racism caused by Covid-19, and believe brands should address their concerns rather than selling them dreams, according to the APAC findings of McCann Worldgroup's global pandemic study.

The 'Truth About Culture and Covid-19' study has been running since March 2020 and now covers 10 markets across APAC: China, India and Japan (included since the inception) plus Australia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and South Korea (recently added). In total, 25 markets across the world are covered in the study.

The data from APAC is diverse, reflective of the different socio-economic conditions in the markets surveyed, as well as demographic and cultural differences.

For example, trust in government is high in every APAC market except Japan, where one third (33%) of respondents believe their government has let them down—higher than the 27% global average. This compares to only 9% of respondents in China and Singapore disappointed by their government. China and Singapore also polled high in their preparedness for the coronavirus outbreak, with 90% and 70% of respondents, respectively, noting their country was prepared, compared to a measly 13% in Japan.

China also contained the highest number of respondents who noted they were following government guidelines very carefully—73% of respondents claimed to be doing so, followed by 70% in Australia and Singapore. This is higher than the 58% of respondents following the rules carefully globally.

But Greater China also contained the highest number of respondents concerned about growing anti-Asian racism as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, an unfortunate consequence of the outbreak originating from China.

Nearly one-third of respondents in Hong Kong (29%), Singapore (29%), and China (28%) said they were concerned that people will become more racist following the pandemic, compared to 18% globally.

Meanwhile, 38% of respondents in APAC believe Covid-19 has emphasised existing inequalities.

APAC respondents also had heightened financial concerns compared to the global average. More than half (57%) of APAC respondents noted they are concerned that their economy will suffer, as 39% said they are worried that they will lose their job or struggle financially—higher than the 31% global average.

China contained the highest number of respondents concerned about finance of any market, with 60% of people worrying about their jobs/finances, compared to the lowest in Australia at just 26%.

As a consequence of these concerns, consumers want brands to play a more supportive role. More than half (54%) of respondents in APAC said they believed brands should understand their frustrations rather than providing them with dreams, a significant increase from 2018 when only 41% of people said the same.

APAC markets were split on how they planned to spend post-crisis. In India and the Philippines, threeout of four respondents said they would be more conservative with their finances when the crisis is over, while in Japan, 55% said they intended to go do/buy what they haven’t been able to. And in South Korea, 69% of people said they intend to do/purchase what they’ve missed out on as a result of the pandemic.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

3 Dentsu reports $1.3 billion annual operating loss after tough Q4

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

4 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC networks

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

10 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

Related Articles

China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: Wavemaker research
Marketing
Feb 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: ...

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a year like no other
Marketing
Jan 6, 2021
Elspeth Cheung

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a ...

Trust in ads on different media is all over the map in APAC
Digital
Feb 4, 2021
Matthew Miller

Trust in ads on different media is all over the map ...

Uptick in marketer confidence as fewer brands postpone spend: WFA data
Advertising
Oct 6, 2020
Omar Oakes

Uptick in marketer confidence as fewer brands ...

Just Published

After much debate, Australia's Parliament passes news media code
Media
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

After much debate, Australia's Parliament passes ...

Days after Facebook pulled the plug on News in the country, The Treasury Laws Amendment (News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code) Bill 2021 passed after a series of amendments.

How FMCG giants defied Covid downturn to up marketing spend in 2020
Marketing
12 hours ago
Maria Iu

How FMCG giants defied Covid downturn to up ...

Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, RB, P&G and Diageo all boosted investment.

WPP, Publicis and Unilever back industry-wide plan to get to zero carbon by 2030
Advertising
12 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

WPP, Publicis and Unilever back industry-wide plan ...

In the UK, AA, ISBA and IPA-headed Ad Net Zero held its first supporters' meeting.

Indian media industry bodies face-off against Google, government
News
12 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Indian media industry bodies face-off against ...

While the Indian Newspaper Society is demanding a greater share of ad revenues from Google, the IAMAI is upset with looming regulation for video streamers.