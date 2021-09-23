Communicating by the moon

During this week's Mid-Autumn Festival or Moon Festival, celebrations in China most often involve colourful lanterns and decadent mooncakes, sometimes housed in ever-more elaborate and decorative boxes.

But to mark the event this year, Fred & Farid Shanghai opted for a more inventive approach to reflect the reunion of family, resilience and feeling of togetherness that the full moon represents.

The agency created a new typeface inspired by the shape and rotation of the moon. This 'MoonFace' includes 26 letters, 10 numbers and 20 punctuation marks.

Here's how the creative team describes it:

Each letter is surrounded by a circle to indicate the complete state of the moon, and the changing axis is a representation of its rotation and the infinite angles behind it. A way to remind us that just like the moon, we have the power to shift and refresh ourselves in a cyclical process—and that our world is in perpetual motion that we can embrace.

Letters:



Punctuation:

Numbers:

Those interested in conversing in moon may download the font here.