China, India to lead global marketing-spend growth through 2025

Source: Forrester's 2022 Marketing Investment Forecast.
More from this source:
- Forrester's predicted CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for 2021 to 2025 exceeds the 5% CAGR from 2015 to 2019.
- US and Chinese companies drive the majority of global marketing investments, and the US leads China by a significant margin. Although Chinese companies represented only 13% of global marketing spend in 2021, they will constitute 27% of the growth from 2021 to 2025.
- Post-pandemic recovery has been swift, but industry performance varies. Healthcare and online retail have performed well throughout the pandemic, whilst financial services, property, and travel have lagged the most
- IT software and services will be the biggest dollar growth driver through the forecast period. These represented 7% of marketing investment in 2021, but will drive 14% of dollar growth from 2021 to 2025.
