Chief growth officer Tobias Wilson departs from MediaMonks

Tobias Wilson, chief growth officer, APAC at Media.Monks has left the agency after more than three years with the company.

Wilson joined the core team under Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital in 2019 as the vice president of Growth, APAC and was soon elevated to the position of chief growth officer, APAC in June 2021.

In a statement to the press, Michel de Rijk, APAC CEO of S4 Capital says, “Tobias joined us in early 2019 when we had only just embarked on our, then new, S4 journey across APAC. He did a great job building and integrating our Growth team into what it is today, and I personally want to thank him for all he has done for Media.Monks.”

Previously, Wilson was the CEO of APD where he worked for four years. APD was later acquired by Australia-based Trimantium GrowthOps. Prior to that, he co-founded his own creative agency @ccomplice, which was acquired by APD. He also worked for DWA and McCorkell & Associates and chaired the Interactive Advertising Bureau Singapore between 2015 and 2017.