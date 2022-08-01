Search
tobias wilson
Aug 1, 2022
Chief growth officer Tobias Wilson departs from MediaMonks
Wilson joined the agency under Martin Sorrell's core team in 2019.
Jun 7, 2019
MediaMonks announces trio of APAC hires
New recruits include former Singapore CEO of APD
Sep 8, 2011
Borneo Motors picks Accomplice and Go React for customer engagement duties
SINGAPORE - Borneo Motors has picked Accomplice and Go React as its customer engagement partners in Singapore, with immediate effect.
