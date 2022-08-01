tobias wilson

Chief growth officer Tobias Wilson departs from MediaMonks
Aug 1, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Chief growth officer Tobias Wilson departs from MediaMonks

Wilson joined the agency under Martin Sorrell's core team in 2019.

MediaMonks announces trio of APAC hires
Jun 7, 2019
Faaez Samadi

MediaMonks announces trio of APAC hires

New recruits include former Singapore CEO of APD

Borneo Motors picks Accomplice and Go React for customer engagement duties
Sep 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

Borneo Motors picks Accomplice and Go React for customer engagement duties

SINGAPORE - Borneo Motors has picked Accomplice and Go React as its customer engagement partners in Singapore, with immediate effect.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Project vs retainer: Which is better to manage burnout, creativity, and profitability?

5 Project vs retainer: Which is better?

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

6 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

8 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands in China tell the difference?

9 Cultural appropriation vs appreciation: Can luxury brands tell the difference?

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

10 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital