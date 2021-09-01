News Digital Marketing
Staff Reporters
14 hours ago

Cheil Worldwide invests in digital agency Hivelab

The two South Korean agencies will collaborate on digital projects and new business development.

(L-R) Cheil Worldwide president and CEO Jeongkeun Yoo and Hivelab CEO and founder Jong Hyeok Seo
(L-R) Cheil Worldwide president and CEO Jeongkeun Yoo and Hivelab CEO and founder Jong Hyeok Seo

Cheil Worldwide has signed an investment agreement with South Korean digital agency Hivelab in a bid to broaden its digital business.

Cheil did not share the financial terms of the deal, but said that it would allow the agency to offer Hivelab's digital services to its clients. It will use Hivelab's expertise to pursue more digitally-focused services such as exhibitions, events, and retail marketing. In addition, the two parties will collaborate in new business development—such as advancing ecommerce marketing for global clients.

Founded in 2012, Hivelab offers full-service digital marketing capabilities from digital platform building, digital content creation to brand marketing. The agency has around 250 staff—86% of which are technical professionals—covering designers, developers and UI/UX planners. Hivelab has operations in South Korea and Vietnam. 

Hivelab serves around 260 clients globally, including NHN, Netmarble, and Kakao Games. The company recorded sales of KRW 18 billion (US$15.6 million) in 2020, and the company claims its annual average sales growth rate (CAGR) over the past four years has been approximately 24%.

Cheil Worldwide and Hivelab have collaborated since 2015, working on projects such as Samsung Electronics’ website.

A Cheil Worldwide representative said: "Through this investment, we will offer differentiated digital marketing services by forging collaboration with Hivelab, and continue to pursue new strategic investment opportunities to broaden our digital business."

See how Cheil Worldwide performed in 2020 in its Agency Report Card.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

3 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

5 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

7 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

8 Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

9 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?

10 Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2020: Cheil Worldwide
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Cheil Worldwide

Asia is highly creative, so why is it behind on the global awards stage?
Advertising
Feb 23, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Asia is highly creative, so why is it behind on the ...

Cheil Worldwide: Has an over-reliance on Samsung led to complacency?
Advertising
Mar 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Cheil Worldwide: Has an over-reliance on Samsung ...

Cheil Worldwide, Grey launch contrasting initiatives to tap ecommerce opportunity
Advertising
Nov 10, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Cheil Worldwide, Grey launch contrasting initiatives...

Just Published

Visa aims to clarify global breadth of its role in refresh
Marketing
2 hours ago
Sara Nelson

Visa aims to clarify global breadth of its role in ...

The brand wants to underline its credentials as a trusted platform to allow more people to engage with the digital economy.

Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global media account
Media
2 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global ...

The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Online to offline: How India's adland is prepping for its ‘work from office’ comeback
Advertising
2 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Online to offline: How India's adland is prepping ...

Industry leaders elaborate on steps taken before welcoming employees back to the office

Lowe Lintas appoints Kedar Teny as CEO
Advertising
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Lowe Lintas appoints Kedar Teny as CEO

The former country head of visual discovery platform Avataar.me has also worked for Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, McDonald’s and Sony Entertainment.