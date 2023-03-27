Agency Report Card 2022: Cheil Worldwide

Hemingway’s famous saying, "Never mistake motion for action" applies well to Cheil’s growth story this year. Business was ripe—23% revenue growth Q1 to Q3 was recorded, marking a year-to-date surge o
Nice choice! This is premium content.
The Information
Why Subscribe?
- Unlimited access to Campaign Asia-Pacific content* including its archive of 70,000+ articles. No monthly limits!
- Premium member-only articles & analysis
- Campaign’s annual APAC Agency Report Cards
- Premium discount for Campaign event tickets
or call +852 2122 5222
or email [email protected]