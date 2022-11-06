News
Campaign India Team
Nov 6, 2022

Cannes Lions renames Titanium Lions in tribute to Dan Wieden

The category will be called the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions.

Cannes Lions renames Titanium Lions in tribute to Dan Wieden
The organisers of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity have paid tribute to Dan Wieden by renaming the Titanium Lions category as Dan Wieden Titanium Lions.
 
The Titanium Lions were a result of Wieden encouraging the organisers to create a new award category for 'game-changing work designed to show the way forward'. This was due to BMW's 'The Hire' campaign which picked up only one Lion in 2003, because the jurors thought it was an outstanding piece of work but was outside the boundaries of their categories.
 
Philip Thomas, chairperson, Lions, said, “Dan Wieden shaped Cannes Lions in so many ways, but the creation of the Titanium Lions is the most dramatic, and most fitting for such a visionary. That this award will forever reflect his passion, commitment and creative genius by bearing his name will, I hope, be a fitting memorial from our industry to one of its greatest talents.”
 
Simon Cook, CEO, Lions, added, “We continue to honour Dan Wieden and brief our Titanium juries using his original, timeless 20 year old definition. It’s because of Dan that we ask the jury to award work that ‘causes the industry to stop in its tracks and reconsider the way forward' year on year. The Dan Wieden Titanium Lions will forever honour his legacy and serve as a symbol for game changing creative excellence for generations to come."
 
Wieden served as a Cannes Lions jury president twice. In 2012 Wieden was honoured as the Lion of St. Mark. He passed away last month.
 
Karl Lieberman, global CCO, Wieden+Kennedy, said, “Dan believed creativity thrived in chaos. One of the ways he consistently fed that chaos was by always questioning the way things had been and pushing us to search for new and different and better ways forward. That meant pushing the limits of the work, our clients, the industry’s stance on diversity and what a creative workplace should look like. When Dan created the Titanium Lion, it was about recognising that it wasn’t about doing the same things over and over and just getting iteratively better in the process, it was about shaking the whole thing up and doing something so completely unprecedented and unexpected that it would startle people and help this business to rethink everything.” 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Creatives reflect on legend Dan Wieden’s influence
Advertising
Oct 6, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Creatives reflect on legend Dan Wieden’s influence

Cannes Lions 2022: All the APAC winners
Advertising
Jun 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2022: All the APAC winners

DDB Worldwide taps Cannes Lions awards leader as creative chief of staff
Advertising
Jul 13, 2022
Alyona Uvarova

DDB Worldwide taps Cannes Lions awards leader as ...

Cannes Lions 2022: What keeps chief creative officers awake at night?
Advertising
Jun 28, 2022

Cannes Lions 2022: What keeps chief creative ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.