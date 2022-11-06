dan wieden

Cannes Lions renames Titanium Lions in tribute to Dan Wieden
Nov 6, 2022
Campaign India Team

The category will be called the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions.

Creatives reflect on legend Dan Wieden’s influence
Oct 6, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Wieden, co-founder of the iconic advertising agency and adland icon, passed away on Saturday at 77 years old.

Cannes 2012: Dan Wieden and John Hegarty on making the work better
Jun 25, 2012
Emily Tan

CANNES – Thirty years ago, on April 1, two maverick agencies, BBH and Wieden+Kennedy, were born on different continents with striking similarities beyond the twin birth dates.

Cannes Lions to honor Dan Wieden with Lion of St. Mark accolade
Jun 8, 2012
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - The organisers of the 59th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity have named Dan Wieden as the 2012 recipient of the prestigious Lion of St. Mark, given in recognition of outstanding contributions to creativity in communications.

