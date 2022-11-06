Search
Nov 6, 2022
Cannes Lions renames Titanium Lions in tribute to Dan Wieden
The category will be called the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions.
Oct 6, 2022
Creatives reflect on legend Dan Wieden’s influence
Wieden, co-founder of the iconic advertising agency and adland icon, passed away on Saturday at 77 years old.
Jun 25, 2012
Cannes 2012: Dan Wieden and John Hegarty on making the work better
CANNES – Thirty years ago, on April 1, two maverick agencies, BBH and Wieden+Kennedy, were born on different continents with striking similarities beyond the twin birth dates.
Jun 8, 2012
Cannes Lions to honor Dan Wieden with Lion of St. Mark accolade
GLOBAL - The organisers of the 59th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity have named Dan Wieden as the 2012 recipient of the prestigious Lion of St. Mark, given in recognition of outstanding contributions to creativity in communications.
