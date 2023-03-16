Advertising Marketing News
Shauna Lewis
2 days ago

Cannes Lions names creative marketer of the year

Award honours brand that has developed a reputation for creative marketing

Cannes Lions has named Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) as creative marketer of the year for the second year running.

The brewing giant becomes first brand owner in history to be given the award two years in a row. The award honours marketers from companies that have produced Cannes Lions-winning work and developed a reputation for creative and innovative marketing.

Simon Cook, chief executive of Lions, said the brand had “embedded a culture that ensures continued success is inevitable” and added: “This win bucks the trend and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to creativity as a driver for growth.”

Last year, AB InBev won 49 Lions: one Grand Prix, 10 gold, 19 silver, and 19 bronze. The Grand Prix was in the Creative Effectiveness Lions, and won for “Contract for change”, with FCB Chicago for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold.

The work aimed to eliminate barriers for farmers to transition to organic farming practices.

Michel Doukeris, chief executive of AB InBev, called the win “truly unprecedented” and said: “It is a testament to the creativity of our entire marketing organisation and the relentless focus on connecting in meaningful ways with consumers. Investing in organic growth is our number one priority and this recognition of creativity further demonstrates our brand building excellence.”

In 2018, the beverage company set a five-year strategic goal to improve its creative marketing capabilities. In 2022 it generated $57.8bn in revenue, compared with 2021 when it generated $54.3bn in revenue.

Ab InBev is home to brands including Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

 

 

Source:
Campaign UK

