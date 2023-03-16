Cannes Lions names creative marketer of the year

Cannes Lions has named Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) as creative marketer of the year for the second year running.

The brewing giant becomes first brand owner in history to be given the award two years in a row. The award honours marketers from companies that have produced Cannes Lions-winning work and developed a reputation for creative and innovative marketing.

Simon Cook, chief executive of Lions, said the brand had “embedded a culture that ensures continued success is inevitable” and added: “This win bucks the trend and demonstrates an ongoing commitment to creativity as a driver for growth.”

Last year, AB InBev won 49 Lions: one Grand Prix, 10 gold, 19 silver, and 19 bronze. The Grand Prix was in the Creative Effectiveness Lions, and won for “Contract for change”, with FCB Chicago for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold.