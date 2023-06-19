Advertising Analysis The Work
Cannes daily global podcast episode 1: Festival predictions and 6% rise in entries

As Cannes Lions kicks off on 19 June, Campaign's editors and journalists from around the world convene for a daily podcast during the five-day festival. In this first episode, we discuss what to expect and speak to festival CEO Simon Cook as award entries increase 6%.

L-R: Robert Sawatzky, Maisie McCabe, Alison Weissbrot, Gideon Spanier.
Robert Sawatzky, editorial director of Haymarket Business Media Asia, and representing Campaign Asia, Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US, Maisie McCabe, UK editor of Campaign, join Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief of Campaign, to discuss why Cannes Lions matters and make their predictions for the 2023 festival.

We also speak to Simon Cook, chief executive of Cannes Lions, about  a 6% annual increase in award entries and how some categories are performing from the new Creative Gaming Lions to the resurgent Outdoor Lions.

We are hosting the daily podcast running all this week—with a different mix of Campaign editors and journalists who are on the ground in Cannes talking each day.

Each show will follow a similar format as we are going to record each episode at the end of the day. We will tell you about who’s won all of the top Lions awards—the Grands Prix—and we will report all the big news of the day from the talks and sessions at the Palais. Plus we’ll tell you about the best parties and juicy gossip.

Look out for the Cannes evening bulletin email at about 10pm French time every evening and make sure you follow the Campaign podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts.

