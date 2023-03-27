Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

Seven agencies are competing for the coveted Creative Agency of the Year at Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards.

Two Australian agencies (Howatson+Company and Thinkerbell) are on the seven-strong shortlist, alongside businesses from Canada (Rethink), New Zealand (Special), Turkey (TBWA\Istanbul), Sweden (Åkestam Holst NoA) and Taiwan (Leo Burnett).

More than 123 companies from 21 countries entered Campaign’s fourth global Agency of the Year Awards, which will award prizes across 34 categories this year.

From the nominations, 53 were from the EMEA region, 32 from the Asia, 16 from ANZ, 28 are from Canada and the Americas, and 18 from Australia and New Zealand..

The shops in the running for Media Agency of the Year include the UK’s Manning Gottlieb OMD and OMD UK, as well as Initiative Australia and Initiative APAC, based in Singapore.

TBWA has a total of eight mentions on the shortlist, including a nomination for Best Network for Middle East & Africa for TBWA Worldwide, and Strategic Planning Leader for Toygun Yılmazer, chief strategy officer for TBWA Istanbul.

It’s closely followed by VMLY&R with five shortlist nominations, including Agency Leader for Andrew Dimitriou, chief executive officer of VMLY&R Europe Middle East & Africa, and Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative for VMLY&R Global.

Global experiential agency Amplify has three separate chances to win an Agency of the Year title across three categories: Brand Experience Agency, Brand Experience - Independent Agency, and Independent Agency – Creative.

Chief marketing officers and marketing directors from leading global and local brands judge Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards and Aline Santos, the chief brand officer and chief equity, diversion and inclusion officer, is chair of judges.

The winners will be revealed in Campaign in May.

Last year, Denmark’s &Co, part of NoA - the North Alliance, won Creative Agency of the Year 2021, beating Zulu Alpha Kilo from Canada and the UK's Uncommon Creative Studio in the hotly contested category.

Winning the award meant &Co. cemented its position as an aspirational agency where young creative people want to come and work, according to Thomas Hoffmann, executive creative director.

“New business wise, it’s great for a bit of fame; but for the teams winning awards is extremely important. This one especially, because it embraces how we think, how we drive our business, how we drive our clients,” Hoffmann said.

The Campaign Global Agency of the Year Award run alongside local and regional awards across Asia, the UK and US.

Scroll below for Campaign’s Agency of the Year Global 2022 shortlist.

Shortlists for network awards

Global Network

1. Best Network: Asia-Pacific

Leo Burnett, Asia Pacific

SPECIAL, New Zealand

TBWA Asia Pacific

UM APAC

Weber Shandwick, Asia Pacific

2. Best Network: Europe

BBDO Europe

Initiative Europe

McCann Worldgroup - Europe & UK

NoA - the North Alliance

OMD EMEA

PHD

VMLY&R

3. Best Network: Latin America

SAB Marketing Connections

VMLY&R

4. Best Network: Middle East & Africa

ASDA'A BCW

IMPACT BBDO

TBWA Worldwide

5. Global Network - Creative Agency

DDB Worldwide, New York

FCB Global (NY)

Grey Group, United States

McCann Worldgroup, New York

Ogilvy, United States

TBWA\Worldwide, USA

VMLY&R Global

6. Global Network – Digital Agency

AKQA Group, U.K

AnalogFolk Group, UK

Media.Monks, Global

VaynerMedia, US (headquarters), Mexico, UK, The Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Australia

7. Global Network – Integrated Agency

Winners to be announced.

8. Global Network – Media

Mindshare, United Kingdom

PHD Worldwide

UM, United States

Wavemaker UK

9. Global Network - PR

Winners to be announced.

Shortlists for agency awards

10. Creative Agency

Åkestam Holst NoA Sweden

Howatson+Company Australia

Leo Burnett Taiwan

Rethink Canada

SPECIAL New Zealand

TBWA\Istanbul Turkey

Thinkerbell Australia

11. Media Agency

Initiative, Australia

Initiative APAC, Singapore

MG OMD, United Kingdom

OMD New Zealand

OMD UK

Starcom, Taiwan, Taipei

Touché!, Canada

12. Brand Experience Agency

Amplify, UK, US, Australia, France

FIRST, United States

HeyMo ®️ The Experience Design Company, Istanbul, Turkey

Imagination, London

Jack Morton, United States

Momentum Worldwide, USA

Starcom, Taiwan, Taipei

13. Consultancy

Fiftyfive5, Australia

half rhino, Singapore

Manifest Group

UM APAC, Singapore

14. Customer Engagement Agency

Oliver, UK

RAPP Worldwide Global (NY Headquarters)

Spiro, United States

Zenith Taiwan

15 Digital Innovation Agency

DEPT®, Netherlands

Famous Innovations, India

OLIVER, UK

Performance Art, Canada

R/GA London, UK

Wavemaker, China

Zenith Taiwan

16. In-house Agency

BBC Creative, England

Creative X, Meta, United States

The Kitchen North America, Canada / U.S.

U-Studio/Oliver, UK

Shortlists for Independent Agencies

17. Independent Agency - Creative

Amplify, UK, US, Australia, France

Pablo UK

Rethink, Canada

SPECIAL, Auckland

St Luke's, London

The Royals, Australia

Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada & USA

18. Independent Agency – Digital

Asap Plus Asia, China, UK & Australia

NP Digital, US, CA, BZ, UK, DE, IN, AU, SG

Propel Manila, Philippines

19. Brand Experience - Independent Agency

Amplify, UK, US, Australia, France

Imagination, London

20. Independent Agency - PR

Winners to be announced.

21. Integrated Marketing Agency

Howatson+Company, Australia

Icon Agency, Australia

Leo Burnett, Taiwan

Manifest Group

TBWA\SMP, Philippines

The &Partnership, UK

VCCP, London

22. Performance Marketing Agency

Incubeta, England

Journey Further, UK

M&C Saatchi Performance, UK

Reprise Digital, APAC / Singapore

NP Digital, US, CA, BZ, UK, DE, IN, AU, SG

Reprise, USA (Global HQ)

Tug, UK

23. PR Agency

ASDA'A BCW, United Arab Emirates

Citizen Relations, Canada

FleishmanHillard, USA

Icon Agency, Australia

Material, Japan

Sandpiper, Singapore

Weber Shandwick, United States

24. Social Media Agency

Asap Plus Asia, China, UK & Australia

M&C Saatchi Indonesia

Propel Manila, Philippines

The Goat Agency UK

We Are Social, UK

Whalar, UK

Shortlists for staff engagement and initiatives

25. Best Place to Work: Individual Shop

DDB Group, Philippines

DDB Group, Hong Kong

The Royals, Australia

26. Best Place to Work: Network

Winners to be announced.

27. Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

Anomaly, Toronto

VMLY&R Global

Zulu Alpha Kilo, Canada & USA

Shortlists for people and team categories

28. Creative Leader

Ali Rez, chief creative officer, Impact BBDO, United Arab Emirates

Daniel Fisher, global executive creative director, Unilever & Special Projects, Ogilvy London

İlkay Gürpınar, chief creative officer, TBWA\Istanbul

Shivani Maharaj, chief content & partnerships officer, Wavemaker Australia

Tony Bradbourne, Founder / CCO / CEO, Special New Zealand

29. Strategic Planning Leader

Celia Garforth, head of strategy, Special Australia

Charlie Ebdy, chief strategy officer, OMD UK

Kit Altin, chief strategy officer, Walk In The Gate, UK

Shelley Brown, chief strategy officer FCB Canada

Toygun Yılmazer, chief strategy officer, TBWA\Istanbul, Turkey

30. Media Planning Leader

Emma Withington, managing partner, head of planning, Manning Gottlieb OMD, UK

Riki Li, managing partner, Wavemaker China

31. Agency Leader

Andrew Dimitriou, chief executive officer, EMEA, VMLY&R, France

Burcu Özdemir, chief executive officer, TBWA\Group Istanbul Turkey

Mel Edwards, global CEO, Wunderman Thompson, London

Natalie Bell, chief executive officer, Manning Gottlieb OMD, UK

Raj Kamble, founder & CCO, Famous Innovations India

Sunil John, President - MENA of BCW and Founder of ASDA’A BCW, United Arab Emirates

32. Agency Growth Leader

Charlotte (Charlie) Wright, chief growth officer, Wavemaker Asia-Pacific

Joanne Painter, co-founder & managing director, Icon Agency, Australia

Philip Heimann, global chief growth & marketing officer, Ogilvy New York

Raj Kamble, founder & CCO, Famous Innovations, India

33. Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year

Winners to be announced.

34 Talent Management Person/Team of the Year