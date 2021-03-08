Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

Campaign Leading Change online event coming June 8-9

To mark International Women's Day, participants can receive a 20% discount to the two-day conference and workshop for today only.

Campaign Leading Change online event coming June 8-9

Haymarket Media will host Campaign Leading Change 2021 as a virtual conference, workshop and awards programme on June 8-9.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, attendees can receive a 20% discount on tickets over the next 24 hours, using the promo code IWD_2021. The sale will expire March 9 at 12pm HKT/SGT.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to challenge physical events, in the interest of safety Haymarket has made the decision to move the diversity event online this year.

The annual event, formerly called Women Leading Change, has been transformed as part of Campaign's renewed push to promote greater diversity and inclusion in the marcomms industry.

The theme of the event will be 'Diversity Reboot', and it will chart how the extraordinary events of the last 18 months have charged leaders around the world to look inward and effect action to reform working culture and practices. 

Aiming to have an open dialogue and to hold each other to account in order to grow and prosper, Campaign Leading Change will bring in new research, a refreshed Mandate for Change and delve deep into topics that will help promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive industry in Asia-Pacific.

Key discussions on the stage will include:

  • Diversity Study 2021: The results
  • Mental health and wellbeing
  • Future-proofing business and talent
  • Galvanising the workforce into collective action
  • Responsible advertising and representation
  • Up-skilling the workforce to meet the needs of the ever-changing media landscape
  • Proven strategies for activating inclusion in the workplace
  • Moving #MeToo and #TimesUp out of the shadows in APAC
  • The future of flexible and remote working
  • Building allyship, networks and new initiatives
  • Psychological safety in the workplace
  • Pride month: Genuine authentic marketing to LGBTQIA+
  • Intersectionality and embracing all diversity
  • Ensuring cross-market consistency of business initiatives
  • The next phase of our Mandate for Change

The two-day event promises to be one of forward-looking discussions, practical exercises and networking with industry’s change champions.

The event includes the Future Leaders workshop, which is designed to offer practical advice and mentorship to female rising stars who strive for leadership positions. The hands-on morning equips talent with the skills to take their self-strategy and career to the next level and progress in their chosen discipline.

The Women Leading Change initiative was created in 2017 to address the fact that only 31% of media businesses in APAC had gender diversity initiatives in place. It took concrete steps to move the needle on that statistic but the route to promoting more women to leadership positions remains a challenge today.

Campaign Leading Change will continue to evaluate and scrutinise our progress, encouraging change at every roadblock. It will look at whether workforces are truly representative of the incredible diversity we have across Asia-Pacific.  It will challenge whether the media, creativity and ideas put out by our industry actually represent real people or fall into stereotyping tropes.  

Click here to reserve your seat

The online event will also announce the winners of the Women Leading Change Awards 2021.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

3 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

5 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

6 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

7 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

8 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

9 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

10 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

Related Articles

Campaign Leading Change to be held May 28 at Raffles in Singapore
Advertising
Mar 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Campaign Leading Change to be held May 28 at ...

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a difference on DEI
Advertising
Dec 15, 2020
Matthew Miller

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a ...

Great minds don’t think alike: How to tap the neurodivergent talent pool
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

Great minds don’t think alike: How to tap the ...

Inclusion isn't free: Make 2021 the year of accountability
Digital
Jan 13, 2021
Mordecai

Inclusion isn't free: Make 2021 the year of ...

Just Published

Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'
Advertising
16 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Mid-level female creatives don't feel 'heard'

This International Women's Day, we ask mid-level female creatives in the region what their biggest pain points are working in a male-dominated field.

It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ashwini Deshpande

It's past time to eliminate gender biases in design

From surgical instruments to crash test dummies and virtual assistants, gender biases and stereotypes have been built-into products causing real harm, says the co-founder of Elephant Design.

IWD campaigns: Angry, funny, clever and inspirational takes on gender equality
Advertising
16 hours ago
Ad Nut

IWD campaigns: Angry, funny, clever and inspirationa...

See how organisations and agencies from around APAC have chosen to mark International Womens Day 2021.