Campaign Leading Change online event coming June 8-9

Haymarket Media will host Campaign Leading Change 2021 as a virtual conference, workshop and awards programme on June 8-9.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to challenge physical events, in the interest of safety Haymarket has made the decision to move the diversity event online this year.

The annual event, formerly called Women Leading Change, has been transformed as part of Campaign's renewed push to promote greater diversity and inclusion in the marcomms industry.

The theme of the event will be 'Diversity Reboot', and it will chart how the extraordinary events of the last 18 months have charged leaders around the world to look inward and effect action to reform working culture and practices.

Aiming to have an open dialogue and to hold each other to account in order to grow and prosper, Campaign Leading Change will bring in new research, a refreshed Mandate for Change and delve deep into topics that will help promote a diverse, equitable and inclusive industry in Asia-Pacific.

Key discussions on the stage will include:

Diversity Study 2021: The results

Mental health and wellbeing

Future-proofing business and talent

Galvanising the workforce into collective action

Responsible advertising and representation

Up-skilling the workforce to meet the needs of the ever-changing media landscape

Proven strategies for activating inclusion in the workplace

Moving #MeToo and #TimesUp out of the shadows in APAC

The future of flexible and remote working

Building allyship, networks and new initiatives

Psychological safety in the workplace

Pride month: Genuine authentic marketing to LGBTQIA+

Intersectionality and embracing all diversity

Ensuring cross-market consistency of business initiatives

The next phase of our Mandate for Change

The two-day event promises to be one of forward-looking discussions, practical exercises and networking with industry’s change champions.

The event includes the Future Leaders workshop, which is designed to offer practical advice and mentorship to female rising stars who strive for leadership positions. The hands-on morning equips talent with the skills to take their self-strategy and career to the next level and progress in their chosen discipline.

The Women Leading Change initiative was created in 2017 to address the fact that only 31% of media businesses in APAC had gender diversity initiatives in place. It took concrete steps to move the needle on that statistic but the route to promoting more women to leadership positions remains a challenge today.

Campaign Leading Change will continue to evaluate and scrutinise our progress, encouraging change at every roadblock. It will look at whether workforces are truly representative of the incredible diversity we have across Asia-Pacific. It will challenge whether the media, creativity and ideas put out by our industry actually represent real people or fall into stereotyping tropes.

The online event will also announce the winners of the Women Leading Change Awards 2021.