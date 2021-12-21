Campaign India launches Women Leading Change

Campaign India has announced the launch of Women Leading Change in the country.

The Women Leading Change Awards have been running for the last five years across Asia Pacific. The awards celebrate women who lead, inspire, and motivate greatness as well as champion the advancement of other women in the marketing communications industry.

Campaign India aims to recognise those that have shown outstanding leadership and fostered ground-breaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the leaders of tomorrow.

Along with the Awards, as a part of the event, Campaign India will also get women from diverse backgrounds to share their success stories. The management will take a call about the type of event (on-ground/virtual) by mid-January.





For award entries and queries regarding Women Leading Change, contact Dinika Tahilramani (9702839187). For sponsorship queries, reach out to Unnati Joseph

Key dates:

Earlybird deadline: 10 January 2022

Entry deadline: 20 January 2022

Shortlists announcement: TBA

Winners announcement: TBA