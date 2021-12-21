For sponsorship queries, reach out to Unnati Joseph.
Campaign India launches Women Leading Change
Entries for the maiden edition of the awards are now open
For sponsorship queries, reach out to Unnati Joseph.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Sony Pictures Networks India, Zee Entertainment ...
Sony Pictures Entertainment will indirectly hold a majority 50.86% of the combined company, the founders of ZEEL will hold 3.99%, and the other ZEEL shareholders will hold a 45.15% stake
McDonald's India continues inclusion commitment ...
Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the film shows how McDonald's looks to address one challenge that people with limited upper limb mobility face in their everyday lives.
"We need to make privacy transparent and simple to ...
Integrating data effectively and in a privacy-safe way formed part of a panel discussion at Performance Marketing World’s Insight Series. Here are the key takeaways…
Deadly moments lead to lifetimes of medical service
An online film by creative agency Audacity seeks donations to fund equipment for medical students in Thailand.