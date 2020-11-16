Advertising Media PR News
Campaign expands Global Agency of the Year Awards in 2021

Early bird deadline for entries is 28 January.

Campaign expands Global Agency of the Year Awards in 2021

Campaign is expanding the Global Agency of the Year Awards, with 31 new categories open for entry.

The categories are intended for local and international agencies to compete on a global playing field, by showing their global reach through clients and work.

The early bird deadline for entries is 28 January 2021.

In addition, the creative, media and digital network winners in our regional schemes, including in the UK, US and Asia-Pacific, will go forward into their respective categories in the Global Agency of the Year Awards.

The judging panel will include global and regional chief marketing officers.

Campaign Asia has hosted the Agency of the Year Awards for many years. The UK edition of Campaign ran the awards for the first time in 2019, and the US edition followed suit in 2020.

The inaugural winners of the Global Agency of the Year Awards were announced in June 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

To find out more information about the Global Agency of the Year Awards, contact sarah.fournier@haymarket.com or visit: www.aoyglobalawards.com

Campaign UK

