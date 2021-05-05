Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Special Group New Zealand has been named the Creative Agency of the Year and the Independent Agency of the Year in Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards, while TBWA APAC won the 'Best of the Best' award for digital network and UM APAC won the 'Best of the Best' award for media network.

Other APAC winners include Singapore's Half Rhino in the consultancy category and IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo, which was not only named the best place to work (individual shop) but also won three people/team awards—for its MD, strategy chief and talent team.

A list of the winners and finalists appears below. You can also download the Global AOY Awards Review book, which goes into detail about the achievements of all of the winning agencies and people.

Launched in 2020, The Global Agency of the Year Awards, run in conjunction with the regional schemes in the AOTY family (such as Campaign Asia-Pacific's Agency of the Year Awards, which are awarded in December). The global AOYs are specifically intended to honour agencies whose achievements are world class, who want their success in their chosen field to be recognised on a global stage and want their performance to be judged alongside other agencies from all corners of the world.

The 'Globals' are open to agencies of any size, shape or flavour, from a single office, boutique, specialist agency anywhere in the world, to a full agency network. The jury was comprised of senior brand marketers drawn from across the globe, and, as with the regional AOTY awards, from diverse backgrounds.

NETWORK WINNERS AND FINALISTS

Best of the Best: Creative Network

Winner: VLMY&R US

Finalist: TBWA\APAC

Finalist: McCann Worldgroup Europe

Best of the Best: Digital Network

Winner: TBWA\APAC

Finalist: Digitas

Finalist: Oliver

Best of the Best: Media Network

Winner: UM APAC

Finalist: Digitas US

Finalist: PHD EMEA

Global Network

Winner: Mindshare

Finalist: MediaCom

Finalist: TBWA\Worldwide

Finalist: VMLY&R

Finalist: Zenith



AGENCY WINNERS AND FINALISTS

Brand Experience Agency

Winner: Amplify

Finalist: Smyle

Creative Agency

Winner: Special Group New Zealand

Finalist: Adam&eveDDB

Finalist: BBH Singapore

Finalist: Mother

Finalist: The Brooklyn Brothers

Consultancy

Winner: Half Rhino

Digital Innovation Agency

Winner: R/GA London

Finalist: MediaMonks

Finalist: Verticurl

Finalist: We Are Social

Independent Agency

Winner: Special Group New Zealand

Finalist: Lightning Orchard

Finalist: Manifest

Finalist: Mother

Finalist: Switching-Time

Finalist: We Are Pi

In-house Agency

Winner: U-Studio for Unilever

Finalist: Creative X

Media Agency

Winner: UM

Finalist: Dentsu X

Performance Marketing Agency

Winner: Croud

PR Agency

Winner: FleishmanHillard

Finalist: Red Havas

Finalist: Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Finalist: PRIXM | IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo

Finalist: Sunny Side Up Group

Finalist: Switching-Time



PEOPLE WINNERS AND FINALISTS

Account Leader

Winner: Edge "Eggsy" Montero, managing director, IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo

Agency Leader

Winner: Philippa Brown, worldwide chief executive officer, PHD

Finalist: Third Domingo, chief executive officer, IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo

Finalist: Jonathan Emmins, founder, Amplify

Finalist: Sunil John, president, Middle East of BCW and founder, ASDA'A BCW

Finalist: Eileen Kiernan, chief executive Officer, UM

Strategic Planning Leader

Winner: Jade "Jedd" Ilagan, Research and Strategy Director, IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo

Talent Management Person / Team

Winner: IDEASXMACHINA Group of Hakuhodo

Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

Winner: We Are Social

Best Place to Work: Individual Shop