Burberry's Olympia bags focus of Chinese artists' collaboration

INSPIRATION STATION: MediaMonks has helped the luxury fashion label collaborate with installation artists Lv Xiaohe, Yang Jiaxi, Shen Li, and balance artist Han Suining, in China to co-create four art pieces.

MediaMonks has collaborated with installation artists Lv Xiaohe, Yang Jiaxi, Shen Li, and balance artist Han Suining, in China to co-create four art pieces which brought Burberry's Olympia bags to life. This was part of of the fifth installment of the “Burberry Generation” artist collaboration project in mainland China.

In November last year, Burberry China launched the Burberry Generation content series, featuring young local talents in various fields to highlight fashion, life, and art. Now, in its fifth issue, MediaMonks was invited to create bespoke storytelling about this product and its product design.

The team created four hero short films and a pack of key visuals to showcase the making process of the balancing installation and the conceptions behind it. All launched on WeChat, Little Red Book, and social video platforms.

The installations were all built from scratch starring the Olympia Bag – a process of dealing with construction failures while exploring the beauty of balance and fashion through daily necessities, furniture, raw materials, ice, stones, and bricks.

“Balance requires more than stringent decision-making, steady hands and the ability of concentration. It is a meticulous art to find the perfect center of gravity," said Han Suining, who built a structure of stacked stones.

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Or sometimes, we might ask a creative about what they're inspired by outside of work. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

