BrandZ China: Tencent overtakes Alibaba; Kuaishou, Meituan and Douyin surge

Internet platforms in China saw the biggest increases in brand value over the last year, according to Kantar's just released annual BrandZ ranking of the mainland's top 100 most valuable brands.

Tencent tops the ranking (see the top 10 below and the full top 100 here), having increased its brand value by 85% since last year's ranking to overtake last year's top brand, Alibaba, which notched a 32% brand-value increase. While the giant stalwarts still sit atop the list—by a considerable margin in dollar value—up-and-coming platforms recorded bigger increases in brand value: 282% for Kuaishou (up from 25th to 10th position), 131% for Douyin (up from 14th to eighth) and 121% for Meitaun (up from ninth to fourth).

As for non-internet brands, Moutai and Hauwei held their top 10 positions with brand-value increases of 106% and 25%, respectively, while banking brand ICBC fell from fourth to ninth with a mere 1% increase in brand value.

The top 10:



Newcomers to the top 100:



Biggest gainers across the top 100:



Overall, the top 100 brands gained 57% in value and now boast $1.56 trillion in brand value, according to Kantar.

This was the most difficult year for brands looking to enter the top 100:



Kantar states that 'meaningful difference' is especially important for growing brand value. The brands that grew their brand value by 30% or more in the past year had a clear advantage across meaningfulness, difference, and salience:



Sector highlights