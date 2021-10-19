Marketing Analysis Data News
Matthew Miller
18 hours ago

BrandZ China: Tencent overtakes Alibaba; Kuaishou, Meituan and Douyin surge

The top 100 most valuable brands in China gained 57% in brand value year-over-year, reaching $1.56 trillion, according to Kantar's latest ranking.

BrandZ China: Tencent overtakes Alibaba; Kuaishou, Meituan and Douyin surge

Internet platforms in China saw the biggest increases in brand value over the last year, according to Kantar's just released annual BrandZ ranking of the mainland's top 100 most valuable brands.

Tencent tops the ranking (see the top 10 below and the full top 100 here), having increased its brand value by 85% since last year's ranking to overtake last year's top brand, Alibaba, which notched a 32% brand-value increase. While the giant stalwarts still sit atop the list—by a considerable margin in dollar value—up-and-coming platforms recorded bigger increases in brand value: 282% for Kuaishou (up from 25th to 10th position), 131% for Douyin (up from 14th to eighth) and 121% for Meitaun (up from ninth to fourth).

As for non-internet brands, Moutai and Hauwei held their top 10 positions with brand-value increases of 106% and 25%, respectively, while banking brand ICBC fell from fourth to ninth with a mere 1% increase in brand value. 

The top 10:


Newcomers to the top 100:


Biggest gainers across the top 100:


Overall, the top 100 brands gained 57% in value and now boast $1.56 trillion in brand value, according to Kantar.

This was the most difficult year for brands looking to enter the top 100:


Kantar states that 'meaningful difference' is especially important for growing brand value. The brands that grew their brand value by 30% or more in the past year had a clear advantage across meaningfulness, difference, and salience:


Sector highlights

  • Five food-and-beverage brands in the top 100 are worth almost $70 billion. Two new brands, condiment maker Haitian and premium water brand NongfuSpring, joined the ranking.
  • The Consumer Technology category includes four brands that together are worth a total of almost $79 billion. Big names like Huawei, Xiaomi and Lenovo all posted double-digit growth.
  • The IoT Ecosystem and Home Appliances categories grew by 41% and 9%, respectively. Haier, for example, found success with AI-powered systems to automatically purchase washing-room supplies and new cooking equipment to allow families to enjoy restaurant-style meals at home.
  • The Business Solutions and Technology Providers category placed five brands in the top 100, with a combined value of almost $14 billion. Among these, B2B marketing platform Ocean Engine (81st; $2.6 billion) led to the brand being valued separately from Bytedance for the first time.
  • Athleisure brands Anta and Li-Ning drove a combined 116% increase in the apparel category’s value.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

4 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

7 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

8 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

9 Publicis appoints group head of creative tech

How to redefine luxury for Gen Z

10 How to redefine luxury for Gen Z

Related Articles

Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking
Marketing
Jun 30, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Chinese brands lead Asian charge in BrandZ ranking

China unblocks internet links: A big change for marketers
Digital
Oct 4, 2021
Humphrey Ho

China unblocks internet links: A big change for ...

China's time limits for kids: How marketers can adapt
Marketing
Oct 12, 2021
Minnie Wang

China's time limits for kids: How marketers can adapt

Alibaba and Tencent: What could a future without walled gardens look like?
Behind the Brands
Sep 7, 2021
Minnie Wang

Alibaba and Tencent: What could a future without ...

Just Published

Snap launches a studio to help brands use AR
Advertising
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Snap launches a studio to help brands use AR

Arcadia will develop AR experience technology for brands globally.

Procter & Gamble increases marketing spend by 30%
Advertising
4 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Procter & Gamble increases marketing spend by 30%

The consumer product goods company, which spent an additional $130 million on marketing in the quarter, expects spend to continue to increase as it returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Dentsu’s global sustainability lead: ‘We have to address our role in driving consumption’
Marketing
4 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Dentsu’s global sustainability lead: ‘We have to ...

The holding group is nearly 80% towards its net zero target.

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated global media account
Media
4 hours ago
Ben Bold

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated ...

Business currently split between Spark Foundry, Starcom and Performance Media across brands including flagship brand, DWS and Postbank.