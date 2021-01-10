Digital Media PR News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

Brands speak out against Capitol insurrection

Ben & Jerry’s, Axe, and Boeing are among brands taking a stance and condemning violent riots.

Brands speak out against Capitol insurrection

Brands are breaking their silence on social media following Wednesday's (January 6) attack on Capitol Hill, condemning the acts that took place and calling for a peaceful transition of power.

Among them, Ben & Jerry’s—which has a reputation for taking a hard stand against political injustice and aligning itself with the Black Lives Matter movement—had strong words about Wednesday’s insurrection, published in an eight-tweet thread.

“We saw two Americas yesterday. In one America we saw record voter turnout driven by Black voters that resulted in the election of the first Black and first Jewish senators from the state of Georgia—our democracy at its best,” one of the tweets read. “In the second America we saw a mostly white mob, encouraged by the president, violently invade the seat of our democracy in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. It was a failed coup—our democracy in peril.”

Ben & Jerry’s called attention to the stark difference between how police treated Black Lives Matter protestors last summer, compared to the mostly white mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. The thread closes with a call for the President’s resignation, or for Congress to enact impeachment or the 25th amendment. 

Not all brands are so bold. Companies have been traditionally hesitant to speak out on political issues in fear of alienating potential customers. But as the country grows more divided, many have begun to embrace their purpose and speak out on their values.

After Wednesday’s incident, brands including UPS, Verizon, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Bank of America, AT&T, American Express, Chase, Citi Group, J.P. Morgan and Boeing  published statements calling for unity as America transitions to a new administration.

Joining cultural conversations can backfire for brands who are not perceived as authentic. That’s what happened to Axe, which responded to a photo posted on Twitter depicting a can of Axe body spray left among the dirt and rubble at the Capitol. 

“We'd rather be lonely than with that mob. AXE condemns yesterday's acts of violence and hate at the Capitol. We believe in the democratic process and the peaceful transition of power,” the male-grooming brand responded. 

The tweet was met with mixed reception, as some users praised the brand’s choice to speak out while others accused the statement of being opportunistic. 

“All those years of cashing in on the lucrative 'anarchy' market, & now you're all about peaceful transition?,” one user, Dan Barker criticised the brand’s naming strategy, attaching a photo of Axe’s “Anarchy” body spray.

Headspace took a vaguer approach to referencing the events at the Capitol, also met with mixed reception on Twitter: “However you're feeling is valid. Be gentle with yourself, today and always.” 

While one user responded “No. People who feel the election was rigged do not have valid feelings. Their feelings are garbage and wrong,” another argued: ““I believe what is meant by this is your feelings are valid no matter what they may be at this moment in time, it's OK to sit with them and let them wash over you, it doesn't mean we have to act on them.”

Business Roundtable, an association of CEOs of the world’s largest companies aiming to improve the US economy through public policy released its own statement following Wednesday’s events.

The association has also continuously retweeted individual statements posted by companies and CEOs on its Twitter account. 

Since the riots took place on Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s Twitter suspension has been lifted and he has announced he will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th, breaking a longstanding tradition.

Other platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitch have continued to take disciplinary action against the president, citing violations of terms of service.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

1 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

2 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

3 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

4 Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

5 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

6 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

7 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

9 M&C Saatchi Performance names Kabeer Chaudhary APAC MD

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

10 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

Related Articles

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently
Digital
1 day ago
Frank Washkuch

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently

The legacy of Brand Trump: from disruption to self-destruction
Marketing
4 hours ago
Jamie Williams

The legacy of Brand Trump: from disruption to ...

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump
Digital
4 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Social-media platforms clamp down on Trump

What a Trump win would mean for luxury in China
Marketing
Oct 27, 2020
Gemma Williams

What a Trump win would mean for luxury in China

Just Published

PHD names Joey Zhao as China CEO
Media
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

PHD names Joey Zhao as China CEO

Previously COO, Zhao fills the role vacated by Anna Chitty in September.

The message in a bottle that won big at Tangrams and Spikes
Advertising
4 hours ago
Spikes Asia

The message in a bottle that won big at Tangrams ...

Simon Vicars and James Tucker of Colenso BBDO and Amanda Palenski of PHD New Zealand discuss their award-winning work, 'DB Export Beer Bottle Sand', which won at both the Spikes Awards and in the Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards in 2017/2018.

The legacy of Brand Trump: from disruption to self-destruction
Marketing
4 hours ago
Jamie Williams

The legacy of Brand Trump: from disruption to ...

The politicians and commentators that tied their fortunes to the outgoing president's brand played one hand too many and have been seriously burnt.

Top 27 Facebook outrages of 2020
Advertising
5 hours ago
Bob Hoffman

Top 27 Facebook outrages of 2020

THE AD CONTRARIAN: What indecency starts with an "F" and ends with a "K"? Right, Facebook.