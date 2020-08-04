trump
Fair and free markets go out the window in America’s TikTok grab
The sad implication of the TikTok saga is that it snuffs out the faint hope that we might see a truly global digital ecosystem.
Facebook failed to stop users finding white-supremacist content with 'KKK' searches
Platform's approach to civil rights remains 'too reactive', report warns.
Lysol and Clorox respond to Trump comment about injecting disinfectant
The companies are warning people against consuming their products.
The new awkwardness of globalisation
A backlash to globalisation, personified by Trump's recent visit to Asia, is challenging the big brand world order writes, Diageo's James Thompson.
Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft take on Trump over undocumented children
All three brands issued statements supporting the lawsuit filed by attorney-generals of 15 US states to stop the move by US President Donald Trump to scrap the DACA programme.
How to survive a Trump tweet attack
Global brands are being challenged by the Trump administration like never before, but there still are ways to influence the White House, says Finsbury's North American president.
