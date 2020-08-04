trump

Fair and free markets go out the window in America’s TikTok grab
Aug 4, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Fair and free markets go out the window in America’s TikTok grab

The sad implication of the TikTok saga is that it snuffs out the faint hope that we might see a truly global digital ecosystem.

Facebook failed to stop users finding white-supremacist content with 'KKK' searches
Jul 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

Facebook failed to stop users finding white-supremacist content with 'KKK' searches

Platform's approach to civil rights remains 'too reactive', report warns.

Lysol and Clorox respond to Trump comment about injecting disinfectant
Apr 26, 2020
Diana Bradley

Lysol and Clorox respond to Trump comment about injecting disinfectant

The companies are warning people against consuming their products.

The new awkwardness of globalisation
Nov 14, 2017
James Thompson

The new awkwardness of globalisation

A backlash to globalisation, personified by Trump's recent visit to Asia, is challenging the big brand world order writes, Diageo's James Thompson.

Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft take on Trump over undocumented children
Sep 8, 2017
Simon Gwynn

Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft take on Trump over undocumented children

All three brands issued statements supporting the lawsuit filed by attorney-generals of 15 US states to stop the move by US President Donald Trump to scrap the DACA programme.

How to survive a Trump tweet attack
Jun 19, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

How to survive a Trump tweet attack

Global brands are being challenged by the Trump administration like never before, but there still are ways to influence the White House, says Finsbury's North American president.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia