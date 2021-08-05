Advertising Analysis
Sabrina Sanchez
7 hours ago

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the value of creative

According to Cannes Lions state of creativity report, brands and creatives feel the pressure to perform.

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the value of creative

Despite more than a year of working from home during the global pandemic, the advertising industry was able to shine through creatively, as evidenced at this year’s Cannes Lions Awards.

But despite delivering high-caliber work, brands and agencies are feeling more pressure than ever to prove that creativity performs, according to the Cannes Lions State of Creativity report, which surveyed more than 1,500 marketers, creatives and media owners globally.

According to the study, brands and agencies both noted campaign measurement as a common thread of concern, with 35% of respondents agreeing that proving the effectiveness of creative work is “extremely challenging,” and 61% saying that showing long-term impact is difficult.

At the same time, almost a third of brand leaders (28%) report growing pressure to prove the effectiveness of creativity, leading to more rigor and scrutiny around the creative work produced, said Charlotte Williams, VP of content at Cannes Lions.

“There's such scrutiny over where every penny is going,” she said. “It forces the industry to quantify [the work] better.”

As a result, upskilling the creative workforce is key to brands and creatives alike, with 80% of respondents identifying it as very, or extremely important. Learning to think strategically to develop ideas that align with business goals, as well as mastering creative briefs and generating ideas from data and research are also top of mind.

That means the incoming creative workforce will need to hone their technical skills to keep up, Williams said.

“Brands have a real opportunity to think beyond just delivering advertising and product,” she said. “So much of what we do now in the creative industry is thinking about product design and business problem solving. It's far greater than just putting out a 30-second spot.”

Different strokes

According to the study, brands and agencies often disagree about their perceived priorities  when it comes to creative. For example, at the height of the pandemic, most marketers (57%) prioritized customer experiences to adapt new consumer habits. Creative agencies, however, focused most on “brand messaging, tone and creative expression,” according to comments collected from respondents.

Brands and creative agencies also disagreed on where clients put their focus over the past year. Whereas brand leaders felt they prioritized investment in longer-term initiatives such as brand awareness (69%), more than half of agencies felt brands were fixated on short-term projects, such as targeted promotions and activations.

And while 67% of brand leaders believe creativity is an “extremely valuable” competitive advantage, just 17% of creatives believe that brands actually do see creativity as a competitive advantage, indicating they may feel undervalued.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

2 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

5 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

6 Staging a comeback

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Mindshare names APAC CEO

9 Mindshare names APAC CEO

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Cannes Lions U-turns and confirms 2021 festival will be digital-only
Advertising
Apr 7, 2021
Ben Bold

Cannes Lions U-turns and confirms 2021 festival ...

Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the Decade
Advertising
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Inc. named Cannes Lions Asia Agency of the ...

Colenso BBDO named Cannes Lions Pacific Agency of the Decade
Advertising
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Colenso BBDO named Cannes Lions Pacific Agency of ...

Can Cannes Lions work in October?
Advertising
Mar 23, 2020
Ben Bold

Can Cannes Lions work in October?

Just Published

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller
Advertising
50 minutes ago
Fayola Douglas

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist ...

The campaign, created by Mother, uses Dubai as a backdrop for fictional film trailers.

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2
Advertising
57 minutes ago
Aleda Stam

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

The company finalized its merger with MDC Partners following approval from shareholders at the end of July.

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth
Advertising
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Revenues were ahead of four main rivals in first half.

Watch for the rise of mobile OTT, short-form videos in programmatic: OpenX’s Andrew Tu
Media
7 hours ago
Mukta Lad

Watch for the rise of mobile OTT, short-form videos ...

Campaign India speaks to the company’s MD at the sidelines of the ‘The State of Programmatic in JAPAC – 2021' research report launch