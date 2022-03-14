Advertising Marketing News
Charlotte Rawlings
19 hours ago

BMB wins Free Now's global creative and strategy account

The agency will devise a long-term creative platform to support the mobility service’s new global team.

BMB: The first campaign is set to launch across Europe in September
BMB: The first campaign is set to launch across Europe in September

BMB has been appointed by mobility service provider Free Now as its global creative and strategy agency following a competitive pitch.

The agency has been tasked with creating a long-term creative platform to support the company’s new global team, with the first campaign set to launch in September across Europe.  

Free Now operates in more than 60 cities with the collaboration between ride hailing platforms Hailo, Kapten and MyTaxi, forming part of the mobility joint venture between BMW and Daimler.

The app connects passengers and drivers as well as eScooters, eBikes and eMopeds, bringing multiple modes of transport together on one app.

The brand has 1,300 employees in 26 offices across Europe and 14 million registered passengers in Europe. 

Free Now appointed digital agency Coolr as its social media agency in May last year, but there was no retained incumbent agency prior to the BMB appointment.

Jason Cobbold, chief executive at BMB, said: “Free Now is on a mission to make the world of city mobility better. We’re incredibly excited to be working with the team on this, and put the brand front and centre in people’s minds. We can’t wait to get started.”

Grae Barnes, director of brand at Free Now, added: “BMB fought off tough competition, and we are delighted to partner with it to strengthen the brand behind Free Now, Europe's leading multi-mobility platform."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Singtel names new creative lead agency

4 Singtel names new creative lead agency

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

5 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

6 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

7 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

10 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Related Articles

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer
Marketing
19 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global ...

Huge adds Frisco Chau as global head of data and insights
Digital
19 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Huge adds Frisco Chau as global head of data and ...

Havas Media Group promotes Greg James to new global transformation role
Advertising
Feb 18, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Havas Media Group promotes Greg James to new global ...

FCB Global CEO Carter Murray departs
Marketing
Feb 16, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

FCB Global CEO Carter Murray departs

Just Published

Saatchi & Saatchi leads APAC winners in Warc Creative 100
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Saatchi & Saatchi leads APAC winners in Warc ...

'Donation dollar', from the agency's Melbourne office, lands at No. 3 among the world's 100 most awarded campaigns.

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Burge departs BBDO

Greater China CEO Tze Kiat Tan will take over the regional leadership role, and the agency has also promoted two additional Greater China executives.

Are social platforms complicit in climate-change misinformation?
Digital
13 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Are social platforms complicit in climate-change ...

Online platforms continue to rely on fossil-fuel companies for paid advertising, even as they roll out policies against climate-change misinformation. Where should the line be drawn?

Tech MVP 2022 opens for entries
Advertising
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Tech MVP 2022 opens for entries

Nominations are now open for the most exceptional technical talent within the marcomms industry and the most innovative products from Asia-Pacific.