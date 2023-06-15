Beyond black and white, a colourful QR-tistic renaissance

They are boring, bland and bleak. We're talking about QR codes. But they don't have to be, especially in the multi-layered realm of generative AI, where everything can be reimagined at the touch of one's fingertips.

Forces like Stable Diffusion, the free and open-source AI-image generator program that uses text prompts to create stylised images, have produced a bevy of wildly beautiful QR codes that are far from dull; in fact, they are delightful and fully functional.

A Reddit user named "Nhciao" (now dark following Reddit's ongoing strike) posted a series of artistic QR codes created using Stable Diffusion that infuses some playfulness and a much-needed dose of art into the black and white 2D barcodes.

Look below for sparks of creative inspiration. It's QR-tistic revolution of painting a vivid canvas on (formerly) boring codes.

Photo: Redditor Nhciao/Stable Diffusion



Photo: Redditor Nhciao/Stable Diffusion

Photo: Redditor Nhciao/Stable Diffusion

Photo: Redditor Nhciao/Stable Diffusion

Photo: Redditor Nhciao/Stable Diffusion