Behind Alibaba’s Taobao Maker Festival: Engaging Gen Z consumers and setting the trend for China’s retail sector

Gen Zs in China are reshaping the country’s retail landscape as they scout for novel products and fresh experiences. These sophisticated young consumers, accounting for roughly 16.5% of China’s population,1 comprise one of the biggest spending groups that will form a hugely powerful and influential market for years to come.

To better engage the next generation of consumers and celebrate youth creativity, Alibaba introduced Taobao Maker Festival in 2016, which has evolved into a signature annual event featuring the innovation and entrepreneurship of the younger generation.

As Taobao approaches its 20-year anniversary this year, Taobao Maker Festival made a big comeback with the theme of “Uncovering Infinite Lifestyle Possibilities on Taobao,” running exhibitions across 10 bustling cities in China. The festival, which showcases unique and trendy products from creative merchants, also offered free access to the public for the first time, reaching the largest audience in its history. This year’s festival features three distinctive themed exhibitions across cities including Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Chongqing, each highlighting a different aspect of the Taobao platform: “Wonder,” “Technology” and “Trends,” which attracted millions of participants on the first day of the event. It also proved appealing to Gen Z consumers by enabling them to connect with like-minded people, exchange novel ideas and enjoy the energetic and imaginative lifestyles available on Taobao.