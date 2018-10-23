Search
taobao maker festival
2 days ago
Alibaba holds the largest Taobao Maker Festival in eight years
Widely seen as a showcase of future consumption trends for Chinese youth, ten cities joined the exhibition this year as Taobao marks its 20th anniversary.
Oct 23, 2018
Photos: Taobao merchants hit Hangzhou streets in annual festival
Alibaba's Taobao Maker Festival took place next to the West Lake, the most popular tourist landmark at its headquarters city in Hangzhou.
