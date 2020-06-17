taobao

Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
12 hours ago
Carol Huang

ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.

Alibaba VP on China's post-pandemic retail rebound
Jun 17, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Tmall and Taobao's '6.18' sales surge shows recovery of China's economy and growth of ecommerce adoption due to COVID-19.

Alibaba attempts to replicate Taobao model overseas
Jun 1, 2020
Ruonan Zheng

The platform encourages people to share within the AliExpress app, hoping to create a shopping environment similar to Taobao.

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
May 28, 2020
Carol Huang

E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.

By the numbers: A surplus of Singles' Day stats
Nov 8, 2019
Matthew Miller

500 million. 37 billion. 760 million. Alibaba's Singles' Day sure generates a lot of numbers. We've sorted through the deluge to curate this list of the most interesting double-11 stats. If you want to sound smart come Monday, start here.

How Master Kong, Mars Wrigley, Shiseido and others prepared for Singles Day 2019
Nov 8, 2019
Cindy Gu

Marketers from major companies reveal how the Double 11 sales spectacular drives their product optimisation, e-commerce and marketing investments, in some cases throughout the year.

