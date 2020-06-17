taobao
Douyin to disallow links to external e-commerce sites from livestreams
ByteDance's video-sharing service is taking a step to favour its own e-commerce site rather than those of rivals.
Alibaba VP on China's post-pandemic retail rebound
Tmall and Taobao's '6.18' sales surge shows recovery of China's economy and growth of ecommerce adoption due to COVID-19.
Alibaba attempts to replicate Taobao model overseas
The platform encourages people to share within the AliExpress app, hoping to create a shopping environment similar to Taobao.
JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.
By the numbers: A surplus of Singles' Day stats
500 million. 37 billion. 760 million. Alibaba's Singles' Day sure generates a lot of numbers. We've sorted through the deluge to curate this list of the most interesting double-11 stats. If you want to sound smart come Monday, start here.
How Master Kong, Mars Wrigley, Shiseido and others prepared for Singles Day 2019
Marketers from major companies reveal how the Double 11 sales spectacular drives their product optimisation, e-commerce and marketing investments, in some cases throughout the year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins