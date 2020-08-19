gen z

Marketing's stupidest religion
Aug 19, 2020
Bob Hoffman

THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.

Three post-pandemic Gen Z behaviour trends to watch
Jul 28, 2020
Kian Bakhtiari

How are young people adapting to the post-Covid world?

Here's how marketers need to target Asia's aware, wired Gen Z
Feb 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

While members of this generation expect to fare better than their parents, they are more accepting of changing social norms, according to a Wunderman Intelligence APAC study.

Spotify's 5 global Millennial and Gen Z trends
Jun 6, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The digital music service has released its first annual Culture Next Trends Report.

Centennials don't care about your brand's good reputation
Oct 26, 2018
Olivia Parker

A new study by Dentsu Aegis Media looks into the buying habits of 16- to 23-year-olds in Southeast Asia.

