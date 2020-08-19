gen z
Marketing's stupidest religion
THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.
The ‘snacking’ generation: How digital natives consume and create on TikTok
Digital natives have different ways of seeing the world and expressing themselves than their predecessors. How could marketers better speak to them? TikTok For Business Japan’s latest white paper on Gen Z, denoting those born between 1996 and 2010, might provide some insights. We sit down with Ryo Hiroya, creative strategy director of TikTok For Business Japan.
Three post-pandemic Gen Z behaviour trends to watch
How are young people adapting to the post-Covid world?
Here's how marketers need to target Asia's aware, wired Gen Z
While members of this generation expect to fare better than their parents, they are more accepting of changing social norms, according to a Wunderman Intelligence APAC study.
Spotify's 5 global Millennial and Gen Z trends
The digital music service has released its first annual Culture Next Trends Report.
Centennials don't care about your brand's good reputation
A new study by Dentsu Aegis Media looks into the buying habits of 16- to 23-year-olds in Southeast Asia.
