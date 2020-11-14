Advertising News
Alison Weissbrot
16 hours ago

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

Despite the hecticness of COVID-19, BBDO doubled down on employee training on Facebook and Google remotely this year.

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

Employee training may not have been a top of mind at many agencies this year.

While trying to figure out how to work effectively from home, agencies were scrambling to meet client requests, shifting account teams and dealing with the increased workload of a blended work from home life.

But a lot of learning happens on the job through apprenticeship, and employees were missing that piece of office life while working from home, said Andrew Robertson, president and CEO of BBDO Worldwide.

“You learn a lot of things from people doing their job around you,” he said. “We realized at the beginning of the pandemic, that would disappear.”

So BBDO made training a priority. In the spring, the agency began creating its first-ever global remote training and certification program in partnership with Facebook and Google.

“This was a good way to leverage our scale to let people develop their skills,” Robertson said.

Facebook adapted its Blueprint training program for advertisers into a custom learning syllabus for BBDO creatives and strategists, with eight modules and a final exam focused on developing effective campaigns on its platforms. So far, more than 1,000 employees have received certifications, making BBDO the first globally Blueprint certified network.

“It's no secret that we’ve compressed years of digital adoption into a few months: people are doing more online and businesses are racing to keep up," said Carolyn Everson, VP of global marketing solutions at Facebook, in a statement. Being the first agency Blueprint certified at the network level is "a testament to BBDO's deep commitment to helping businesses thrive amidst this rapid digital transformation."

Google, on the other hand, developed six virtual training sessions for BBDO centered on using insights and analytics throughout the creative planning process. So far, 3,000 people across 80 offices have completed the training, and the videos have been downloaded more than 14,000 times.

“It's been a fundamental shift in the way we've gone about developing and training our people,” Robertson said.

BBDO partnered with Facebook and Google because of their global reach. Agency offices generally take their own approach to development, but the goal was to execute this program at the network level so everyone could access it while working from home.

“Those are obviously two global platforms that all of our people around the world need to be masters of,” Robertson said.

In addition to developing skill sets, the program was also developed to boost morale. Employees are always asking for more professional development, and many we’re looking to get meaning and value out of their time locked down at home.

“What can we do to keep people engaged, develop their skills and help them feel greater reward out of this time?” Robertson said.

Although the program was optional, because it was virtual, BBDO was intentional about getting people to participate. Employees received calendar invites from their local CEO to set aside time to complete modules before they were due with relevant materials. That approach has led more than half of employees at the network completing each training session.

“It's been more systematic and focused, and we've learned a lot from doing it that way,” Robertson said.

One lesson was that while remote training has the benefits of scale, execution and presentation matter a lot. “I can't overstate the importance of designing a really good curriculum and really compelling content,” Robertson said. “This is not just a case of sticking some videos together.”

As we head back into some semblance of normalcy, BBDO will take its learnings from the program to adapt its approach to training globally. While there will always be a place for in-person training in small group settings, offering a broad virtual component is effective too.

“We've learned this is a really good way for us to scale knowledge and skill,” Robertson said. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

1 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

2 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

3 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

4 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

6 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

7 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

8 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

9 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

10 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Related Articles

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson addresses lay-offs, salary cuts and furloughs
Advertising
Apr 16, 2020
Oliver McAteer

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson addresses lay-offs, ...

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage with them
Advertising
Oct 27, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

Instead of blaming young people for Covid, engage ...

Is Byron Sharp right to say the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising?
Advertising
Sep 30, 2020
Kate Magee

Is Byron Sharp right to say the best response to ...

AB InBev's South Asia marketing chief on alcohol trends during Covid
Marketing
Sep 27, 2020

AB InBev's South Asia marketing chief on alcohol ...

Just Published

Twitter faces heat over India map
Digital
16 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Twitter faces heat over India map

The Indian government claims the incorrect map, which shows Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir, 'disrespects India's territorial integrity'.

WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger
Advertising
17 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP won’t rush to drop Grey brand after AKQA merger

Sources say it was always WPP's intention that Grey and AKQA brands would co-exist 'for some time'.

These objects may have friendly faces, but they're not your friends
Advertising
1 day ago
Ad Nut

These objects may have friendly faces, but they're ...

Seemingly innocent inanimate objects may be out to get you, according to a fun new campaign for AMI Insurance by Colenso BBDO.

Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase in revenue, profits up 34%
Digital
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase ...

Games and social media drive growth for the Chinese tech behemoth as it profits from post-pandemic spending.