News PR Marketing Creativity
Bailey Calfee
1 day ago

Barbie and Ken are on Bumble in new brand partnership

Bumble is host to the latest hot pink partnership, which promotes the app’s message-before-match Compliments feature.

(Photo credit: Bumble, used with permission).
(Photo credit: Bumble, used with permission).

The latest partner in the long list of promotional collaborations for the upcoming Barbie movie is dating app Bumble. 

But rather than wash the app in Barbie’s signature hot-pink hue, Barbies and Kens featured in the upcoming film will be leaving Barbie Land and joining the app to bolster Bumble users’ egos.

The partnership serves to promote Bumble’s message-before-match feature, Compliments, which allows users to send words of encouragement to each other without matching first. The film’s suite of Barbies and Kens will use Compliments to offer kind words and love-life advice to swiping users.

The Compliments feature was first introduced in late 2022. Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said in a press release that it “lead[s] to a higher likelihood of matching and quality chats among our users.”

“Teaming up with Bumble for this experience has been a fun and creative way to showcase all of the film’s Barbies’ and Kens’ personalities as they venture into the real world via the app, bringing their innate positivity with them,” said Cameron Curtis, EVP of global digital marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures, in a statement. 

The partnership is a sensible one for a self-described “women-first” dating app where women users are given more power — after all, the Barbie film tag headline is, “She’s everything. He’s just Ken.”

And, as the Barbie world portrayed in the movie is one of unmatched positivity -- that is, until existential crises set in -- giving compliments is second-nature to these characters.

Barbies and Kens will be on Bumble through July 26. The film debuts in theaters on July 21. 


This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

3 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

4 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

6 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

7 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

AI 2.0: redefining possible

8 AI 2.0: redefining possible

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

10 Asia-Pacific new-biz spotlight: WPP scoops six top 10 pitches

Related Articles

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome to ‘counter social stigma through play’
Apr 27, 2023
Lecia Bushak

Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome ...

Bumble matches with Apple TV+ to create new dating experience
Oct 11, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

Bumble matches with Apple TV+ to create new dating ...

First Barbie doll with hearing aids aims to boost diversity, inclusion
May 18, 2022
Lecia Bushak

First Barbie doll with hearing aids aims to boost ...

Wavemaker swipes right on Bumble’s global media business
Apr 15, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Wavemaker swipes right on Bumble’s global media ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Mim Haysom, Suncorp Group

Haysom’s campaigns for Suncorp have not only been multi-award winning but have shown how marketing can be a special business accelerator for the insurance and banking provider.

Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK president gets jail time
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Tokyo Olympics bribery verdict: Former ADK ...

The Tokyo District Court has found Shinichi Ueno guilty of bribing a Tokyo Olympic official for soliciting favours and noted, "he [Ueno] repeatedly made unreasonable excuses, putting the blame unfairly on the subordinates and showing no signs of sincere remorse."

Google did not mislead advertisers in video ad placements: New study
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Google did not mislead advertisers in video ad ...

Recently Adalytics accused Google of rampantly misleading advertisers about the viewership of ads running on third-party websites and apps, while charging for them; checks by IAS and DoubleVerify refute these claims.

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media networks in APAC
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Leveraging retail media ...

In this lesson, GrabAds provides a five-minute tutorial on how brands can use retail media networks to target shoppers.