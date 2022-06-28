Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jun 28, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Kainaz Gazder, P&G

With great marketing spend comes great responsibility. P&G’s Gazder is not new to this mantra as she continues to push for gender-equal messaging and inclusive narratives in regional work.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Kainaz Gazder, P&G
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Kainaz Gazder

CMO and SVP, baby care, APAC, Middle East & Africa
P&G
Singapore
Member since 2021

Returning to the Power List for the second year, Kainaz Gazder has been with consumer goods giant P&G for over 25 years. Rising through the ranks from an assistant brand manager to become the SVP for baby care in APAC, Middle East and Africa and CMO for AMA, her current marketing remit covers 105 countries and more than 25 brand portfolios. She is responsible for building the capabilities of over 600 marketers. 

With the pandemic, the past two years have accelerated direct-to-consumer and digital commerce as people shop online, it has also driven the need for brands to find new ways to communicate their messages. Given this, Gazder and her team have focused heavily on investing and innovating in media science, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of their media-buying strategies, and improving their ability to reach consumers with the right message at the right time. 

Improving the quality of P&G's advertising in the region with messages that are useful, relevant and interesting for consumers—based on consumer insights—has also been a priority. One example is a campaign Gazder and her team worked on for Head & Shoulders Vietnam. Called ‘Mispronunciation’, it tackled one of the biggest barriers to purchase for the brand in the country. Due to the sounds required to pronounce Head & Shoulders, Vietnam consumers find it very difficult to say the brand and were using the brand only when they didn’t have to ask for it. The campaign cleverly celebrated all the different ways that Head & Shoulders is mispronounced in Vietnam, tapping into some of the market’s most engaging personalities. The highly interesting and engaging campaign skilfully utilised consumer insights—and delivered outstanding results.

Advocating for a more equal and inclusive society both inside and outside of P&G has always been a top priority for Gazder. P&G’s highest performing campaigns—for the likes of Always, SK-II, and Ariel—comprise of gender-equal content and contribute to elevating the brands’ equities. 

Working at the world’s largest advertiser, Gazder and her team are committed to using P&G's reach and voice in advertising to eliminate bias and racism and promote equality. They have been active in producing advertisements that portray men and women as equal partners with campaigns like #ShareTheLoad from Ariel or #ItTakesTwo from Pampers, showing fathers caring for their children, cleaning kitchens, sweeping floors, and doing laundry.

At the recent P&G #WeSeeEqual Summit held in partnership with UN Women, Gazder spoke about perceived leadership stereotypes, breaking unconscious bias, and what women can do when faced with barriers in their careers. As a leader, she believes the most important thing she can do is to provide opportunities for her colleagues to grow and to enable them to bring their true unique selves to work every day.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Kainaz Gazder, P&G
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Kainaz Gazder, P&G

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.