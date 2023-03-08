Advertising Media News
Jessica Heygate
3 days ago

As China’s economy rebounds, ad spend flows overseas

Temu’s Super Bowl spot sent a strong signal of the global ambitions of Chinese firms and the far-reaching implications of the country opening back up, GroupM tells Campaign.

A screenshot from Temu's Super Bowl LVII campaign. (Photo credit: Temu)
A screenshot from Temu's Super Bowl LVII campaign. (Photo credit: Temu)

China’s economy is rebounding as the country emerges from three years of strict pandemic-related lockdowns, fueling a surge in consumer spending.

As China dismantled its zero-COVID policy and reopened its borders in January, economic forecasts swiftly rose. In February, the U.N. and International Monetary Fund raised expectations for China’s economy from 3% growth in 2022 to 5.2% in 2023. Major financial institutions including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have also lifted their estimates on China's economic growth and the subsequent bump to global GDP.

China’s advertising market is expected to roar back to 6.3% growth in 2023 following a 0.6% decline in ad revenue the prior year, according to GroupM’s December forecast.

In a new report, “China Spotlight 2023,” GroupM is advising its global clients to “seize the opportunity” early as Chinese consumers who have saved money during lockdown look for ways to spend it.

“[Chinese] people had money, but had no place, no time and [they] were not in the mood to spend it. But in these recent two months, consumer confidence is coming back. We need to take this time to tell our global brands to reconnect with Chinese consumers,” Zod Fang, head of GroupM Knowledge and Data Center at GroupM China, told Campaign.

WPP’s media investment arm said it is witnessing more Chinese money flowing both domestically and overseas, particularly in e-commerce, media and entertainment, and big-ticket purchases such as automotive and luxury goods.

For example, auto sales reached 5.1 billion yuan (US$762 million) in December 2022, up 8.1% from December 2019, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, exports of Chinese-manufactured electric vehicles have spiked to record levels in recent months.

In e-commerce, GroupM said it has witnessed a large influx of Chinese sellers on U.S. marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart, which relaxed its rules for third-party sellers last year, causing a flood of supply.

Increases in Chinese exports are being supported by overseas advertising, GroupM said. Temu’s Super Bowl debut (below) this year sent a strong signal of China’s growing interest in U.S. consumers. The U.S. shopping app is owned by Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo.

“We certainly can't ignore the pace at which things are starting to pick up this year across both China and the U.S. and international markets, as Chinese manufacturers and companies advertise abroad,” said Kate Scott-Dawkins, GroupM's global president of business intelligence, who co-authored the report with Fang.

“I'm confident other markets may see more spending [from Chinese companies] soon,” added Fang.

China is the second-largest ad market behind the U.S. Together, the two countries accounted for 55.5% of global ad revenue in 2022, per GroupM’s estimates

Amid growth in consumer and business spending in China, geopolitical challenges related to the war in Ukraine and tensions between the U.S. and Chinese governments remain a concern and are continuing to impact the global economy, GroupM noted in its report.

It said a number of product categories including semiconductors, telecommunications and aerospace “will remain challenged” in 2023.

“[Geopolitics] is having an impact on everyone,” said Scott-Dawkins. “It's important to ensure that we're keeping an eye on the health of the market, the trends of the market, and that we're presenting all the available information we have with the caveat being that we're not consultants in this space of geopolitics.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

1 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

Here are the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

2 See all the Spikes Asia 2023 winners

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

3 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

4 See the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

5 Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT

Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

6 Publicis Media and Wavemaker split Adobe global media

David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

7 David Tang exits DDB as Asia CEO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of February 27, 2023

Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

10 Female marcomms founders in APAC on paving the way forward

Related Articles

China's 'singledom' trend gives rise to new opportunities
Sep 25, 2019
Staff Reporters

China's 'singledom' trend gives rise to new ...

China’s sleep economy is worth one-trillion yuan
Apr 10, 2022
Lisa Nan

China’s sleep economy is worth one-trillion yuan

Unilever hikes adspend by €500m and vows to keep investing in 2023
Feb 10, 2023
Shauna Lewis

Unilever hikes adspend by €500m and vows to keep ...

China ad spend will drop 2.8% in 2020: GroupM
Jul 21, 2020
Carol Huang

China ad spend will drop 2.8% in 2020: GroupM

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Jenny Lo, CatchOn

With a human-centric mindset, Lo pioneers business development, mentors young female talent, supports the underprivileged community while acting as a bridge between the domestic Chinese brands and the international market.

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an International Women's Day'
2 days ago
Liz Drysdale

'Why I look forward to the day we won't need an ...

What happens to the hashtag-trending, slogan-centric marketing activities a day after IWD? Do we forget that women make up only 4% CEOs, 10% CFOs, and 5% of regional board members in APAC, questions SentinelOne's Liz Drysdale.

Chinese brands that stepped up their International Women's Day actions
2 days ago
Minnie Wang

Chinese brands that stepped up their International ...

While many use IWD as another shopping festival opportunity, local marketing experts see a change in the gender equality dialogue.

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable choices
2 days ago
Brandon Doerrer

Unilever study shows creators influence sustainable ...

The study, commissioned by Dove and Hellmann’s, found creators had the biggest impact on consumers’ behavior — more than news, government PSAs or scientific reports.