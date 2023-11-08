Apple 'Underdogs' director Mark Molloy: 'Embrace products in ads'

Mark Molloy, the director behind Apple's award-winning "Underdogs" films, has encouraged his peers to embrace products in ads.

He explained that a "huge" part of his journey as a director for ads has been to "embrace the system, not to fight it", during a talk at the Ciclope Festival in Berlin, Germany, yesterday (7 November).

Molloy added: "I spent many dark years fighting the products in ads – it was so often a battle. But my work with Apple has taught me to embrace the product. That's easier said than done, I know that.

"If you can, embed it into the story and build things around it so it never feels like an afterthought or a disruption or a distraction."