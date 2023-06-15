Apple retains top glory; F&B is the most resilient: Kantar 2023 BrandZ Ranking

Telecom, food and beverages, and luxury brands lead Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2023 report. Apple ($880 billion) took the top spot as the most valuable global brand by a big margin.
While tech leads the pack commanding the meatiest share of brand value with Google ($577.68 billion), Microsoft ($501.85 billion) and Amazon ($468.73 billion) in the top five, the report finds F&B brands are some of the most resillent.
Digitalisation and delivery innovation are driving brand value for the F&B sector. Case in point is McDonald's success story, replacing Tencent for the fifth spot in a tech heavy space. Kantar finds the rapid expansion of McDonald’s and Starbucks franchises, particularly in China and the wider Asian market, account for an increased global fast-food brands value by over 34% versus pre-pandemic levels.
The total brand value of the world’s top 100 brands is at $6.9 trillion for 2023 indicating a 20% drop in the overall index versus 2022.
Highlights
- Louis Vuitton's upsurge from No.10 to number eight as it continues to be the world’s most valuable luxury brand for the 18th consecutive year.
- Facebook and Alibaba are out of the top 10 this year, as Mastercard and Coca-Cola rise to the top 10. Interestingly, Coca-Cola makes its reentry in the list after a gap of eight years.
- 16 brands grew in brand value this year. Nine brands returned to the Top 100, and two new brands from China joined the Top 100 for the first time; Shein at number 70 and Nongfu Spring at number 81.
- Sustainability remains an untapped opportunity for brands – only 2% of the most valuable global brands are perceived as ‘leading’ in this area.
- TikTok is at number 41 is still perceived as the second most disruptive brand in the Top 100, behind Tesla that holds the 25th spot.
- Further, Tesla continues to be considered a true game-changer, holding the top ranking in the automotive category, with a 2023 valuation of $67.7 billion.
Kantar BrandZ Global 2023 Report Infographic