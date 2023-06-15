Apple retains top glory; F&B is the most resilient: Kantar 2023 BrandZ Ranking

Telecom, food and beverages, and luxury brands lead Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 2023 report. Apple ($880 billion) took the top spot as the most valuable global brand by a big margin.

While tech leads the pack commanding the meatiest share of brand value with Google ($577.68 billion), Microsoft ($501.85 billion) and Amazon ($468.73 billion) in the top five, the report finds F&B brands are some of the most resillent.

Digitalisation and delivery innovation are driving brand value for the F&B sector. Case in point is McDonald's success story, replacing Tencent for the fifth spot in a tech heavy space. Kantar finds the rapid expansion of McDonald’s and Starbucks franchises, particularly in China and the wider Asian market, account for an increased global fast-food brands value by over 34% versus pre-pandemic levels.

The total brand value of the world’s top 100 brands is at $6.9 trillion for 2023 indicating a 20% drop in the overall index versus 2022.

Highlights

Louis Vuitton's upsurge from No.10 to number eight as it continues to be the world’s most valuable luxury brand for the 18th consecutive year.

18th consecutive year. Facebook and Alibaba are out of the top 10 this year, as Mastercard and Coca-Cola rise to the top 10. Interestingly, Coca-Cola makes its reentry in the list after a gap of eight years.

16 brands grew in brand value this year. Nine brands returned to the Top 100, and two new brands from China joined the Top 100 for the first time; Shein at number 70 and Nongfu Spring at number 81.

Sustainability remains an untapped opportunity for brands – only 2% of the most valuable global brands are perceived as ‘leading’ in this area.

TikTok is at number 41 is still perceived as the second most disruptive brand in the Top 100, behind Tesla that holds the 25th spot.

Further, Tesla continues to be considered a true game-changer, holding the top ranking in the automotive category, with a 2023 valuation of $67.7 billion.

Kantar BrandZ Global 2023 Report Infographic